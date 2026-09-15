Jess ditched her $18,000 takeaway habit and lost 137kg. Here’s how she did it.

When Jess Miller from Kallangur, Qld suffered an injury at 19, she wasn’t as active anymore

Over the years her weight ballooned, and at her heaviest, she was 232 kilos

Since starting her weight loss journey, Jess has dropped seven sizes

Here, Jess, 31, shares her story in her own words.

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Stepping on the scales, I couldn’t believe the number flashing before me – 232 kilos.

My heart sank. I’d always been on the heavier side, but the number felt confronting. I was in my nutritionist’s office in December 2024, and I’d already lost about 10 kilos before my visit.

Growing up an active kid, I’d loved skateboarding.

But at 19, I broke my ankle falling off the board, preventing me from riding, or even walking.

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Already 100 kilos and living out of home, I’d often head to the pub for a cheeky chicken schnitzel and chips. It was more convenient than cooking, but it was also the huge portion sizes that kept me coming back. Never satisfied, I’d often finish my partner’s leftovers too.

When we broke up two years later, food became my biggest comfort. My weight crept up, and my mental health suffered.

At 130 kilos by 21, I couldn’t curb my hunger.

A production and warehousing shift worker, I’d start each day with three large iced coffees, a McMuffin meal and two hash browns from Macca’s.

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Jess prior to her weight loss journey (Credit: Supplied.)

For lunch I’d eat a large Ultimate Box from KFC, which included a burger, chips, fried chicken, mash and gravy and a bottle of soft drink.

Being on my feet for hours at work was painful, and on the way home, I’d order more takeaway to avoid standing over the stove back home.

Sometimes I’d fit in a Hungry Jack’s meal before snacking on a block of choccy, or lollies and a whole bag of chips.

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My food habits weren’t just affecting my waistline, but also my wallet, as I was spending $700 a week on takeaways.

By 2023, I was so big I didn’t fit into some of the machinery at work.

My weight was affecting my career and I was scared I’d lose my job.

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When not at work, I spent most of my time at home, too self-conscious to leave the house.

Tired of being lonely, at 28 I met someone online.

Her love language was cooking, and she made the most delicious food, such as chicken schnitzels and creamy potato bakes.

I ate multiple servings, which made my weight balloon. If she baked a cheesecake, I’d inhale the whole thing. I was eating for a family of five!

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I also struggled with alcohol, often getting through a fair few beers.

By the end of that year, I wore an 8XL in pants and 7XL in shirts. My clothes were so big I had to buy them all online.

Jess prior to her weight loss journey (Credit: Supplied.)

Severely unfit, I didn’t exercise. When household chores like vacuuming and doing the dishes left me breathless, I became too depressed to care.

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That December, I hit rock bottom.

I can’t keep living like this, I realised, feeling suicidal.

I went to my GP, who referred me to a nutritionist. Stepping on the scales for the first time in years, I was horrified.

It was the push I needed to make real changes.

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I ditched takeaways for the first six months, swapping them for home-cooked meals, and packing them in a lunch box to help with portion control.

And rather than ditch my favourite snack – chips – I set aside small servings of those too, not wanting to deprive myself.

Incredibly, I lost 60 kilos in the first six months, saving about $18,200 on takeaway.

Jess’ first time trying on a pair of shorts 7 sizes smaller than she used to be (Credit: Supplied.)

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It gave me the confidence and energy to exercise. Joining a gym, I started lifting weights.

As the kilos fell off, I shared my journey on social media @its_jessmillerr, gaining the attention of a fitness and nutrition business called EBT, who offered me their meal plans for free.

The meals were tailored for me every week. It really helped me structure my eating and stay consistent.

By the start of 2026, I was down to 130 kilos.

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READ MORE REAL LIFE: I halved my weight eating roast potatoes!

I could finally go to the shops to buy clothes!

When my girlfriend and I broke up in April, rather than turning to alcohol or bingeing, I went to therapy.

Now, with a new partner, Gabrielle – I’m on the up.

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Jess at her first photoshoot and EBT event day (Credit: Supplied.)

Gabrielle is supportive of my mission and we make healthy dishes together.

Proudly 105 kilos, I’ve lost a whopping 137 kilos and I’m down to a large shirt and size 38 pants, which feels amazing.

I can now fly on planes without a seatbelt extender, and tie up my shoe laces without it feeling like a struggle.

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My next goal is to get skin removal surgery to be able to comfortably live in the body I’ve fought for.

My journey has been far from easy, but I’ve learned about all about the power of mindset.

We’re all stronger than we think.

You just have to believe in yourself and take the first step to a healthy future.

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To help Jess, visit Jess’ GoFundMe.

If you are struggling and need support, call Lifeline for free 24/7 on 13 11 14 (Aus) or 0800 543 354 (NZ).

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