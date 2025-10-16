We’re twins who married twins

Nazanin Mahrooghi, 32, from Sydney, NSW and her identical twin Nahid are two peas in a pod

When they were 25, they met identical twins Hamed and Mahdi

They tied the knot in January 2016 at their joint wedding

Here Nazanin shares her story in her own words.

Opening the front door, I clocked my darling husband, Hamed, then 38.

‘Hello, sweetheart!’ he smiled, arriving home from work.

‘Wait a minute,’ I arched my brow. ‘You’re not my husband!’ I laughed, spotting the small mole above his lip.

As they’re identical twins, people often struggled to tell Hamed and his brother Mahdi apart, but over the years I’d picked up their unique traits, and the subtle differences in their facial features.

Being an identical twin myself, I was used to people mistaking me for my sister, Nahid, who was born five minutes before me in Iran, in January 1993.

Nahid and I have been besties since day dot.

‘Nahid’s my biggest cheerleader, in good times and bad.’

Our parents, Zahra and Seyed, as well as our older sisters, Neda and Nasrin, absolutely doted on us.

Growing up, we almost always wore matching outfits, shared secrets, and even finished each other’s sentences.

We’d study, laugh and cry together, and Nahid was my biggest cheerleader, in good times and bad.

‘You truly are two peas in a pod,’ Mum chuckled.

She’s my other half, I’d smile.

Nahid and Nazanin (Credit: Supplied.)

Once we were in our early 20s, while studying for our master’s degrees in electrical engineering, we began exploring the dating scene.

We even met another pair of identical twins in 2018 after being introduced by a friend.

Because we were so close and shared a bond like no other, it felt totally normal for us to pair up with brothers who shared an equally special relationship. But Nahid and I felt the match wasn’t right, and our relationship with them fizzled out.

Then one day in September 2018, aged 25, Nahid received a message from a pair of gorgeous identical twin brothers, Hamed and Mahdi. Aged 32, they had kind brown eyes and genuine smiles.

‘The brothers seemed lovely.’

Hello! We came across your profile and wanted to connect with you two! Hamed had written.

‘They seem so lovely,’ I blushed, as did Nahid.

After exchanging phone numbers, we formed a group chat on WhatsApp and soon messages flew between us all.

We’re electrical engineers, the boys revealed. But the parallels didn’t stop there.

And we’re from Iran like you two, they explained, but had since moved to Sydney, Australia.

As our feelings towards them blossomed, Nahid and I would race home after uni with a spring in our steps, keen to video call the brothers.

We soon learned Hamed was more cheeky, whereas Mahdi, who was born five minutes before his brother, was shyer in nature.

Although they were both charming, I felt more of a pull toward Hamed, while Nahid fancied Mahdi.

After chatting for two months, we were thrilled to meet our boyfriends’ extended family, who all lived in Iran.

The following month, the boys flew from Sydney to our home in Mashhad, Iran, to meet us for the first time.

Hamed & Nazanin, Nahid & Mahdi (Credit: Supplied.)

Spying our two soulmates walking towards us outside a cafe, both holding flowers, we looked at each other with relief.

Enjoying a coffee, sparks flew as we laughed and talked endlessly.

We instantly knew we’d found our perfect matches.

Then the boys asked us for our hands in marriage just a week later.

Gazing at our stunning rings, we were utterly besotted.

In January 2019, on our 26th birthday, we held a joint wedding in front of our families in a beautifully decorated hall in Iran.

Walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with our handsome beaus, it was the most memorable day of our lives.

Nine months later, the four of us moved into our home in Western Sydney.

‘We tried to link up our pregnancies.’

When we felt ready to start a family, Nahid and I tried to link up our pregnancies.

In November 2024, when we both realised our period was late, we took a pregnancy test together.

As two sets of pink lines appeared, we couldn’t believe our eyes. They were both positive!

‘It’s a miracle,’ I hugged my sister with happy tears.

Nazanin and her baby (Credit: Supplied.)

And our husbands were so thrilled.

Watching as our bellies grew in sync, we couldn’t wait to raise our bubs together.

At 21 weeks, our scans revealed we were both expecting girls.

In August this year, Nahid went into labour and gave birth to her beautiful girl, Eliana. And just five days later, I welcomed our sweet princess, Nelin, into the world.

‘They’re both perfect,’ we beamed, when we were all back at home.

Incredibly, although Nelin and Eliana are cousins, they’re both also what’s known as quaternary twins, since they’re genetically so close they’re more like siblings.

‘Living as a family of six, we’re a team.’

Living as a family of six can have its challenges, but we work as a team. Our house is buzzing with energy, laughter and, most importantly, love.

‘Here you go, Nazanin!’ my brother-in-law will say, throwing me a fresh nappy for my baby when she needs changing.

‘I can hold her while you nap,’ Hamed will offer my sister.

And our parents, who’ve flown out to help, have been absolutely wonderful.

We are one big family and so very blessed to have each other.

