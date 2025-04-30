Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Slow and steady, fitness fiend! Even though your go-to is fast and furious, Aries, attaining your health goals requires working at a reduced speed. Lean in to the welcome you receive from new in-laws, distant family or co-workers.

Lucky numbers 8, 18, 26

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Willing to champion others’ ideas? Or are you peeved they aren’t your own? The way you present on Monday means you meet in the middle. A shift in power dynamics with your partner or a relative brings more personal fulfilment.

Lucky numbers 40, 43, 44

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Your inner chilled approach comes out to successfully play when someone challenges your relationship status, tests your ability to withstand pressure or refuses to compromise, Gemini. A glamorous gown feels as good as it looks online.

Lucky number 1, 16, 23

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Think outside that beautiful budget when a price-slashed item, online course or expert opinion is too good to resist, Cancer, as this could save you some precious pennies going forward. Scenic road trip or fun cruise anyone?

Lucky numbers 4, 14, 25

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Why fret and throw ‘what ifs’ around, Leo, when the success of a home project, work presentation or appearance upgrade looks set to roar? A big reveal needs to happen before someone gets icy cold feet.

Lucky numbers 11, 13, 33

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Make it a hard no if it doesn’t feel like a fit, seems to be energy-sucking or clashes with your morals. On the flip side, saying yes to something planted on your wish-list is a must, Virgo. A date night ends in passion.

Lucky numbers 20, 36, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Is your closest relationship really as well-balanced as you would like? After a solid Sunday talk session the scales are set to equal out. Don’t feel cornered by a financial offer, Libra, it’s in your best interest to consider all sides.

Lucky numbers 2, 38, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

It’s your time to shine, Scorpio. Take the floor and feel free to silence interrupters, but resist oversharing on Thursday. Are you ready for multi-tasking to the max? A little tween or teen-delegation makes a huge difference.

Lucky numbers 12, 32, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Your inbuilt crusader crushes a global-improvement mission, home renovation working bee or group promotion activity. This type of relationship doesn’t grow on trees, Sagittarius, so keep this one in your lovely loop.

Lucky numbers 24, 28, 31

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Strategic moves live in your bones, Capricorn, making redefining a work agenda, refining social interactions or re-negotiating relationship expectations a can-do. Small steps achieve a money-raising project or fitness venture.

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 41

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

If your aim is to freshen up your significant relationship or kick off a new connection, Aquarius, jump in. Go for breakfast, check out the shops, or take a road trip together. Set the tone for a fabulous financial re-do.

Lucky numbers 15, 34, 35

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

It’s just fine to circle an internal issue, external activity or combined conversation until you’re clear on what needs to be said. A new involvement or re-established relationship caters to your romantic streak or money-maker.

Lucky numbers 5, 7, 30

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

