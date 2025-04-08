that’s life! sat down with Aussie author Nicola Moriarty and chatted about her life favourites, her latest book, and her appearance at Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Advertisement

Let’s start off with a few rapid fire questions… What’s your favourite food?

Chocolate! But because it’s coming up to Easter, Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Favourite sport?

Soccer! I’m the president of a new local club, so it’s consumed my life.

Advertisement

Favourite animal?

Dogs. We sadly lost our dog Zebby a couple of years ago. We still have our lovely cats Jude and Scout.

Favourite book?

Anybody Out There by Marian Keyes.

Advertisement

Your first few books centre on romance, tragedy and drama. Now you’ve steered into suspenseful domestic thrillers. Why?

It wasn’t a conscious switch. Each book I’ve written seems to often fit with what’s going on in my life at the time, and the characters age with me.

While my first few books didn’t have so much of the suspense, I did always like to have some kind of twist or a bit of a surprise.

Bringing that twist started to get me more towards suspense along the lines of crime/thriller.

Advertisement

Where do you like to write and what’s your process?

Cafes. It’s nice to be out and have people around you. At home, I’m more likely to get distracted and put on a load of washing.

And in terms of my story ideas, I start with just a little concept.

Advertisement

Do you have a favourite book you’ve written, or even a favourite character?

Yes, in my second book (Paper Chains, 2013), the character India is one I hold close to my heart. She is the friend of the character who’s going through post natal depression. I wrote it while I was going through the same thing, and it became a really cathartic experience for me.

Your latest book Every Last Suspect (2024) is about a mum trying to figure out who her murderer is before she dies. Where did this idea come from?

Advertisement

I went back through old files of little pieces that I’d done at uni years ago, and found a paragraph that I’d written from the point of view of a woman knowing that she’s about to die.

It seemed like a great opening for a book, so it all sparked from there.

You and two of your sisters, Liane and Jaclyn, are all published authors. When did you start writing?

Advertisement

I probably started in primary school.

I loved reading, and English was my favourite subject.

My sisters Liane, Jaclyn and me (Credit: Supplied.) (Credit: Supplied.)

Given your international success, do you believe there are elements of your work that reflect a uniquely Australian perspective?

Advertisement

I find sometimes that if I try to set a story somewhere I haven’t been, I feel I can’t quite capture those little nuances of an area. And I try to always keep the Aussie sense of humour with my characters as well.

You’re speaking at the Sydney Writers’ Festival with Liane and Jaclyn – are you looking forward to it?

I’m really excited. I’ve never done the Sydney Writers’ Festival before.

Advertisement

Lastly, do you have a new book coming?

Yes. I’m working on one at the moment. It’s going to be based around amateur theatre, which I used to do when I was younger for fun!



Festival tickets are available online at swf.org.au. From May 19 to 27.