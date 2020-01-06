‘But you cried today just because some lady had a baby and it’s just a bit dramatic and lots of people don’t know yet because apparently you aren’t ready to tell people.’

The bride-to-be believed if her mate wasn’t prepared to tell people about the miscarriage, then she shouldn’t attend the wedding.

She continued, ‘I’m trying to be as nice about this as I can but everyone will be asking why you aren’t pregnant and I don’t want them to be distracted from making me feel special.

‘What happened sucks but I thought you’d had long enough to get over it so it wouldn’t be a problem.’

Clearly shocked by the conversation the friend started by saying, ‘Okay I need a minute to process what the f*** you just said to me.’

She then said, ‘So let me get this straight. You don’t want me as your wedding because the fact that my baby f*****g died might ruin YOUR day.’

The bride argued, ‘I just want to be the most important person on the day and if people see you’re not pregnant they will ask.

‘And then it will take the attention off of me.’

Outraged, the guest replied, ‘You know what… you enjoy your wedding without me. I hope our friendship is worth all the attention you so desperately need you giant trash pile of a human.’

The bride then called her ‘selfish’ and shockingly, even said, ‘It’s been two months now, how much time do you really need? It’s not like you knew her.’

Members of the wedding shaming group were angry at the bride’s behaviour.

One wrote, ‘Wow! Grieving is a process, different for everyone. What a colossal b****. Better off without that negativity in your life.’