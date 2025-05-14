Aries
March 21 – April 20
Clear your schedule for a mental or physical journey that could instantly boost your morale, clear your head or give you clues on how to make your life top-shelf. A new relationship or online connection is a perfect fit.
Lucky numbers 11, 13, 21
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Lock in Friday for a serious conversation with someone who could enhance your dailies, revive your job-jive or improve your finances. Gratitude required for your partner’s attitude, friend’s behaviour or child’s comments.
Lucky numbers 40, 42, 44
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Clearly, you are on the cusp of something huge, Gemini, but avoid road-blocking progress by giving into past fears. Why not make a bold move via a home deposit, work opportunity or newbie?
Lucky number 1, 7, 9
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Could a platonic connection be on its way up the romantic ladder? Wednesday gives you the heads up one way or another. While extra dollars are available, Cancer, you might as well upgrade to an ensuite or walk-in.
Lucky numbers 18, 26, 38
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your tendency not to accept anything but excellence works like clockwork when sliding into a situationship, cementing a position or recreating your domestic den. If the word ‘declutter’ means anything to you – it’s time, Leo.
Lucky numbers 2, 29, 31
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
You can count on loved ones, housemates or kind strangers to be at your beck-and-call when reluctantly asking for a favour, cautiously calling for assistance or gesturing across the table. A mutual attraction features in Saturday’s mix.
Lucky numbers 14, 22, 25
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Rather than look at something or someone sensational through an imbalanced lens, Libra, how about removing those dirty old smudges that belong in your past? An alternative health suggestion or new fitness routine works wonders.
Lucky numbers 4, 24, 35
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your dark-but-loving sense of humour brings family together, reunites old friends, or is the perfect antidote to a long-distance stand-off. A financial flip or residential issue reaches an above-standard conclusion.
Lucky numbers 6, 8, 12
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Commencing a charming new chapter keeps you busy, incorporates loved ones and realigns your chakras, Sagittarius – but be sure to take those fiddly details into account. Keep that very personal secret in the vault for now.
Lucky numbers 3, 27, 45
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Transparency is the name of the game if you aim to impress a particular person, zhoosh-up your CV or reinstate a club membership. It’s a clear route to achieving financial assistance for a block of land or educational program.
Lucky numbers 10, 16, 19
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
You won’t need to drop your bar in association with a financial investment, family inheritance or job expansion, Aquarius – just be a tad patient. There’s always room for negotiation with your perfect-fit partner, a potential relationship or headstrong offspring.
Lucky numbers 20, 33, 41
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
You’re like two fish in a bowl – going around in circles with nowhere to hide. Bring on Monday, Pisces, when you dial up the living space and, consequently, save the relationship. It’s first prize for a creative entry.
Lucky numbers 16, 17, 43
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.