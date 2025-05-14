Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Clear your schedule for a mental or physical journey that could instantly boost your morale, clear your head or give you clues on how to make your life top-shelf. A new relationship or online connection is a perfect fit.

Lucky numbers 11, 13, 21

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Lock in Friday for a serious conversation with someone who could enhance your dailies, revive your job-jive or improve your finances. Gratitude required for your partner’s attitude, friend’s behaviour or child’s comments.

Lucky numbers 40, 42, 44

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Clearly, you are on the cusp of something huge, Gemini, but avoid road-blocking progress by giving into past fears. Why not make a bold move via a home deposit, work opportunity or newbie?

Lucky number 1, 7, 9

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Could a platonic connection be on its way up the romantic ladder? Wednesday gives you the heads up one way or another. While extra dollars are available, Cancer, you might as well upgrade to an ensuite or walk-in.

Lucky numbers 18, 26, 38

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your tendency not to accept anything but excellence works like clockwork when sliding into a situationship, cementing a position or recreating your domestic den. If the word ‘declutter’ means anything to you – it’s time, Leo.

Lucky numbers 2, 29, 31

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You can count on loved ones, housemates or kind strangers to be at your beck-and-call when reluctantly asking for a favour, cautiously calling for assistance or gesturing across the table. A mutual attraction features in Saturday’s mix.

Lucky numbers 14, 22, 25

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Rather than look at something or someone sensational through an imbalanced lens, Libra, how about removing those dirty old smudges that belong in your past? An alternative health suggestion or new fitness routine works wonders.

Lucky numbers 4, 24, 35

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Your dark-but-loving sense of humour brings family together, reunites old friends, or is the perfect antidote to a long-distance stand-off. A financial flip or residential issue reaches an above-standard conclusion.

Lucky numbers 6, 8, 12

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Commencing a charming new chapter keeps you busy, incorporates loved ones and realigns your chakras, Sagittarius – but be sure to take those fiddly details into account. Keep that very personal secret in the vault for now.

Lucky numbers 3, 27, 45

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Transparency is the name of the game if you aim to impress a particular person, zhoosh-up your CV or reinstate a club membership. It’s a clear route to achieving financial assistance for a block of land or educational program.

Lucky numbers 10, 16, 19

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You won’t need to drop your bar in association with a financial investment, family inheritance or job expansion, Aquarius – just be a tad patient. There’s always room for negotiation with your perfect-fit partner, a potential relationship or headstrong offspring.

Lucky numbers 20, 33, 41

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

You’re like two fish in a bowl – going around in circles with nowhere to hide. Bring on Monday, Pisces, when you dial up the living space and, consequently, save the relationship. It’s first prize for a creative entry.

Lucky numbers 16, 17, 43

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

