We’re already big fans of Red Rooster’s Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy, and their Sweet N Sour flavours.

Advertisement

But there’s a new flavour in town from today – Buffalo Crunch!

The latest taste sensation is a saucy addition to the menu, pairing juicy and crunchy fried chicken with the flavour-packed punch of buffalo sauce.

It’s buttery, sweet and has a little bit of heat! A perfect warming treat for the cooler days.

Red Rooster’s latest flavour buffalo crunch

Advertisement

The Aussie task on New York’s signature sauce is smothered over OG Crunchy Fried Chicken, which comes in packs of 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs.

And if you’re feeling like a meal deal there’s a 2 piece Combo, 3 piece Satisfryer and share packs.

With Buffalo Crunch available for a limited time only, run don’t walk to your nearest outlet.

Advertisement