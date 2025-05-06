  •  
Advertisement
Home NEWS Trending Stories

Run don’t walk! Brand new Red Rooster flavour drops today

We can't wait to try this smokin' new Red Rooster flavour
Profile picture of Sarah Firth
Buffalo Crunch is available from today
Red Rooster

We’re already big fans of Red Rooster’s Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy, and their Sweet N Sour flavours.

Advertisement

But there’s a new flavour in town from today – Buffalo Crunch!

The latest taste sensation is a saucy addition to the menu, pairing juicy and crunchy fried chicken with the flavour-packed punch of buffalo sauce.

It’s buttery, sweet and has a little bit of heat! A perfect warming treat for the cooler days.

Red Rooster buffalo crunch
Red Rooster’s latest flavour buffalo crunch
Advertisement

The Aussie task on New York’s signature sauce is smothered over OG Crunchy Fried Chicken, which comes in packs of 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs.

And if you’re feeling like a meal deal there’s a 2 piece Combo, 3 piece Satisfryer and share packs.

With Buffalo Crunch available for a limited time only, run don’t walk to your nearest outlet.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Sarah Firth
Sarah Firth

Sarah is editor of that’s life! and has been a writer for more than 15 years after studying journalism at Sheffield College. She's written for the Nottingham Post, Chat magazine, that's life! in the UK, Kidspot and The Sun online. She loves cups of tea so strong they could stand up and is a very untidy Virgo.

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement