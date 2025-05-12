  •  
Tik Tok trend: Mum shares hilarious hack to get the greens in!

Millions of people have watched how this mum sneaks leafy greens into her diet!
Mum shows off her dinosaur-style way get her family's green in
From dances to recipes the social media app Tik Tok is known for creating viral trends.

Now for those who have ever struggled to enjoy a salad, or get your greens in, there’s a new one doing the rounds!

Well recently one mum has found a novel way to boost her and her family’s nutrient intake – Dinosaur Time!

More than a million people have viewed video on Tik Tok under her handle @sahmthingsup that show her shoving handfuls of leafy veggies into her mouth and chewing down, brontosaurus style, while playing the Jurassic Park theme music.

@talatonline54k

I’ve been going strong on dinosaur time for about a week now as a supplement to my normal lunches and I feel pretty good. So maybe try it out #greens #healthy #healthyliving #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #fyp #dinosaur #dinosaurtime #Fitness #fitnesstips #nutrition #nutritiontips #macros

♬ original sound – Talat54K

After a few big mouthfuls of greens, the viral star. who spurred a Tik Tok trend, says she then eats her usual lunch.

‘It’s not a meal replacement,’ she explains, adding, ‘Do not follow me for more lifestyle tips.’

Some viewers who loved the Tik Tok trend have commented having ‘dinosaur time’ has helped their kids eat their greens.

At the time of publishing the video has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Bonus is there’s no dishes to wash!

