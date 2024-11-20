Is this green powder the key to kick-starting your day?

It can be hard to find time to give your body what it needs each morning. Could green powders be the key to a better day?

A nutrition-packed breakfast is one way to ensure your body has the energy it needs to keep you alert and awake throughout the day.

But what if you’re in a hurry to get out the door?

That’s where green powders come in.

Green powders, such as WelleCo The Super Elixir Daily Greens Powder, are becoming a popular way to get a range of natural ingredients and nutrients in one quick serve and kick-start your day.

You scoop the powder, stir it in water and you’re all set!

What are green powders?

Green powders are dietary supplements designed to be mixed with water or milk, or be blended into smoothies.

The idea is that you can easily get some extra nutrients into your diet by making a quick drink.

Not surprisingly, they’re usually green. The hue can come from some of the vegetable-based ingredients, such as leafy greens, grasses and seaweed. Some brands may add colouring.

How to take green powders

While mixing with water, milk or smoothies might be the most obvious way to consume green powder, you can also add them to dips, soups and salad dressings or even add them to eggs and make green scrambled eggs!

What’s in WelleCo The Super Elixir Daily Greens Powder?

Ingredients may vary according to which of the five flavour options you choose – Original (Pineapple and Lime), Mixed Berry, Blood Orange, Lemon and Ginger, and Unflavoured.

But here’s a list of what to expect in your green powder!

What do the ingredients in WelleCo The Super Elixir Daily Greens Powder do?

There’s clearly a lot of things in there, but what are they for? Let’s take a closer look at some of what you’d find in your glass! Many of the ingredients in the green powder have been used in traditional medicine. For example, milk thistle is a flowering herb that has been traditionally used to support the liver, and turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which is believed to be an antioxidant.

Ingredients like green tea can be used to support energy production and help the body manage stress, while aloe vera and biotin have traditionally been used to promote strong and glossy skin, hair and nails.

Magnesium citrate is used to boost digestion, while psyllium husk is known for being high in fibre. And L-glutamine is an amino acid that’s important for the body’s health.

What allergens does WelleCo The Super Elixir Daily Greens Powder contain?

The green powder is vegan, dairy free and gluten free. It does not contain any artificial colours or added sugar. Always check the label for full details before consuming.

What do green powders taste like?

In general, green powders taste a little on the grassy or earthy side. Some drinkers report a slightly bitter taste, perhaps as a result of the green tea. But many brands offer different flavoured green powders to try to appeal to everyone’s palate.

What are the customer reviews like?

We checked out reviews from genuine buyers online, and here’s what they said.

I drink a glass of this everyday. Feels like it has made a difference for my overall health. Frances, Australia, via Amazon

I have been using Welleco for over 5 years and every now and then I try something new and hyped up on the market and each time I feel the difference in my hair, skin and overall wellbeing. The taste does take some getting used to but it’s not that bad. It’s a true green drink and tastes like it. It’s not masked up with a strong sweet taste. The drink should be consumed right after mixing. I recently took a month break to test one of those other brands and my hair was dry and nails stopped growing. I started my welleco 2 weeks ago and my hair has that glow, my skin is vibrant, nails are growing and I receive compliments on my complexion. GTG, United States, via Amazon

I wanted to leave a review because reading previous reviews almost put me off buying this product, but luckily I went ahead and bought it and am very happy. The taste is great – much better than any other green drink I’ve had (and that’s quite a few). It’s a drink I now look forward to in the morning. I had no problem with the purchase, the subscription and single purchase were very obvious. I chose subscription as it’s cheaper. Delivery came on time as expected. As it’s only been a week I can’t say anything about results just yet. But ingredients are just what I was looking for and have been piecing together with all different supplements so it’s nice to finally just have the one (mostly). I didn’t even realise it contained probiotics which is an excellent added bonus. Emma via Trusted Pilot

Can everyone take green powders?

Some green powders contain ingredients, such as certain herbs, that should not be taken during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Others may be high in vitamin K, which can interact with medication including blood thinners. Always read the label.