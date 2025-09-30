  •  
Christmas is coming! Magical gift ideas for her

These sparkling gifts have a personal touch
With less than 12 weeks to go until Christmas, the that’s life! team have been thinking about what we’d like to buy the special people in our lives.

And this round up of gift ideas we’ve selected from our partners The Bradford Exchange has something for the mums, daughters, nans, grandies – and other loved ones – who adore a bit of magic and sparkle!

They’re all keepsakes that can be treasured for years to come.

Most items can be paid for in instalments, which was music to our ears as spreading the cost is definitely handy at this time of year.

To find out more visit bradford.com.au

Gold necklace with jewel heart
The Bradford Exchange

01

My Daughter, My Joy Pendant Necklace

$249.96 The Bradford Exchange

With sunshine yellow diamonds and heartfelt inscription, this is perfect for special daughters.

Back is inscribed with My Amazing Daughter, You light up my life with joy, laughter and love

Available in four $62.49 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

02

$149.97 The Bradford Exchange

This beautiful keepsake, with jewels and butterflies, lights up and plays Swan Lake, and it includes a poem card.

Inscribed with Love, Happiness, Hope and Joy – everything you would wish for a precious granddaughter.

Available in three $49.99 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

03

Mother and Daughter Forever Glitter Globe

$129.98 The Bradford Exchange

This hand-painted musical globe plays ‘You Are So Beautiful’ and, with a gentle shake, hearts and glitter cascade around.

Silver-plated base adorned with a special message.

Available in two $64.99 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

04

Precious Jewel to Treasure Forever Porcelain Music Box

$119.98 The Bradford Exchange

Shimmering butterfly music box with 22-carat gold accents and 60 sparkling jewels.

Plays Wind Beneath My Wings.

Available in two $59.99 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

05

Disney Cinderella 75th Anniversary 15-Carat Crystal Pendant

$199.95 The Bradford Exchange

Official Disney pendant, plated in platinum, featuring Disney castle and glass slipper to mark this special anniversary.

A dazzling keepsake for a Disney, or fairy tale lover!

Available in three $66.65 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

06

Forget Me Not Earrings

$129.98 The Bradford Exchange

Sparkling gemstones set in 24K-gold plating form sweet forget me not flowers to help remember someone special.

Available in two $64.99 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

07

Fairy Wren Fabergé-Inspired Music Box

$119.98 The Bradford Exchange

This stunning Fairy Wren glittering music box is a best-seller and it’s easy to see why.

Plays Wind Beneath My Wings.

Available in two $59.99 instalments.

Shop Now
The Bradford Exchange

08

Queen Elizabeth II Royal Brooch Music Box

$119.98 The Bradford Exchange

This rosy pink limited-edition music box is inspired by the brooch Queen Elizabeth II gave to her mother Queen Elizabeth to mark her 100th birthday.

Perfect for the royal watcher, or anyone who admired the late Queen. Plays God Save The Queen.

Available in two $59.99 instalments

Shop Now
How to buy

To buy or enquire about any of these items visit the website here.

You can also phone on (02) 9841 3311 (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Mon-Fri excluding major holidays).

Make sure to use mail code 144562 when you place an order.

Did you know?

You can pay by cheque, money order, BPAY or credit card. Most items can be paid for in instalments.

In proud partnership with The Bradford Exchange.

Sarah Firth

Sarah is editor of that’s life! and has been a writer for more than 15 years after studying journalism at Sheffield College. She's written for the Nottingham Post, Chat magazine, that's life! in the UK, Kidspot and The Sun online. She loves cups of tea so strong they could stand up and is a very untidy Virgo.

