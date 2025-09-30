Christmas is coming! Magical gift ideas for her

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

With less than 12 weeks to go until Christmas, the that’s life! team have been thinking about what we’d like to buy the special people in our lives.

And this round up of gift ideas we’ve selected from our partners The Bradford Exchange has something for the mums, daughters, nans, grandies – and other loved ones – who adore a bit of magic and sparkle!

They’re all keepsakes that can be treasured for years to come.

Most items can be paid for in instalments, which was music to our ears as spreading the cost is definitely handy at this time of year.

The Bradford Exchange 01 My Daughter, My Joy Pendant Necklace $249.96 The Bradford Exchange With sunshine yellow diamonds and heartfelt inscription, this is perfect for special daughters. Back is inscribed with My Amazing Daughter, You light up my life with joy, laughter and love Available in four $62.49 instalments. Shop Now

The Bradford Exchange 02 Granddaughter Ballerina Carousel $149.97 The Bradford Exchange This beautiful keepsake, with jewels and butterflies, lights up and plays Swan Lake, and it includes a poem card. Inscribed with Love, Happiness, Hope and Joy – everything you would wish for a precious granddaughter.



Available in three $49.99 instalments. Shop Now

The Bradford Exchange 03 Mother and Daughter Forever Glitter Globe $129.98 The Bradford Exchange This hand-painted musical globe plays ‘You Are So Beautiful’ and, with a gentle shake, hearts and glitter cascade around. Silver-plated base adorned with a special message.



Available in two $64.99 instalments. Shop Now

The Bradford Exchange 05 Disney Cinderella 75th Anniversary 15-Carat Crystal Pendant $199.95 The Bradford Exchange Official Disney pendant, plated in platinum, featuring Disney castle and glass slipper to mark this special anniversary.



A dazzling keepsake for a Disney, or fairy tale lover!



Available in three $66.65 instalments. Shop Now

The Bradford Exchange 06 Forget Me Not Earrings $129.98 The Bradford Exchange Sparkling gemstones set in 24K-gold plating form sweet forget me not flowers to help remember someone special.



Available in two $64.99 instalments. Shop Now

The Bradford Exchange 07 Fairy Wren Fabergé-Inspired Music Box $119.98 The Bradford Exchange This stunning Fairy Wren glittering music box is a best-seller and it’s easy to see why. Plays Wind Beneath My Wings.



Available in two $59.99 instalments. Shop Now

The Bradford Exchange 08 Queen Elizabeth II Royal Brooch Music Box $119.98 The Bradford Exchange This rosy pink limited-edition music box is inspired by the brooch Queen Elizabeth II gave to her mother Queen Elizabeth to mark her 100th birthday. Perfect for the royal watcher, or anyone who admired the late Queen. Plays God Save The Queen.



Available in two $59.99 instalments Shop Now

How to buy

To buy or enquire about any of these items visit the website here.

You can also phone on (02) 9841 3311 (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Mon-Fri excluding major holidays).



Make sure to use mail code 144562 when you place an order.

Did you know?

You can pay by cheque, money order, BPAY or credit card. Most items can be paid for in instalments.

