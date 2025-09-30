Christmas is coming! Magical gift ideas for her

With less than 12 weeks to go until Christmas, the that’s life! team have been thinking about what we’d like to buy the special people in our lives.
And this round up of gift ideas we’ve selected from our partners The Bradford Exchange has something for the mums, daughters, nans, grandies – and other loved ones – who adore a bit of magic and sparkle!
They’re all keepsakes that can be treasured for years to come.
Most items can be paid for in instalments, which was music to our ears as spreading the cost is definitely handy at this time of year.
To find out more visit bradford.com.au
With sunshine yellow diamonds and heartfelt inscription, this is perfect for special daughters.
Back is inscribed with My Amazing Daughter, You light up my life with joy, laughter and love
Available in four $62.49 instalments.
This beautiful keepsake, with jewels and butterflies, lights up and plays Swan Lake, and it includes a poem card.
Inscribed with Love, Happiness, Hope and Joy – everything you would wish for a precious granddaughter.
Available in three $49.99 instalments.
This hand-painted musical globe plays ‘You Are So Beautiful’ and, with a gentle shake, hearts and glitter cascade around.
Silver-plated base adorned with a special message.
Available in two $64.99 instalments.
Shimmering butterfly music box with 22-carat gold accents and 60 sparkling jewels.
Plays Wind Beneath My Wings.
Available in two $59.99 instalments.
Official Disney pendant, plated in platinum, featuring Disney castle and glass slipper to mark this special anniversary.
A dazzling keepsake for a Disney, or fairy tale lover!
Available in three $66.65 instalments.
Sparkling gemstones set in 24K-gold plating form sweet forget me not flowers to help remember someone special.
Available in two $64.99 instalments.
This stunning Fairy Wren glittering music box is a best-seller and it’s easy to see why.
Plays Wind Beneath My Wings.
Available in two $59.99 instalments.
This rosy pink limited-edition music box is inspired by the brooch Queen Elizabeth II gave to her mother Queen Elizabeth to mark her 100th birthday.
Perfect for the royal watcher, or anyone who admired the late Queen. Plays God Save The Queen.
Available in two $59.99 instalments
How to buy
To buy or enquire about any of these items visit the website here.
You can also phone on (02) 9841 3311 (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Mon-Fri excluding major holidays).
Make sure to use mail code 144562 when you place an order.
Did you know?
You can pay by cheque, money order, BPAY or credit card. Most items can be paid for in instalments.
