CHOICE reveals Australia’s cheapest supermarket

If you’re feeling the pinch at the checkout, you’re not alone — and now there’s fresh insight into where Aussies can stretch their grocery dollar the furthest.

Consumer advocacy group CHOICE has crunched the numbers across more than 100 supermarkets nationwide, and Aldi has once again emerged as the cheapest place to shop.

Aldi wins the basket battle

CHOICE compared the cost of a 15-item basket of everyday staples, from chicken breasts and strawberries to milk, Weetbix and tomato sauce, to determine Australia’s cheapest supermarket.



Without specials, the tally came to $55.34 at Aldi, ahead of Coles ($56.75), Woolworths ($57.20) and IGA ($65.56).

When specials were included, the results shifted slightly. A discounted chicken breast helped Woolworths close the gap, but Aldi still came out in front at $55.26.

CHOICE compared 15 items across four supermarket brands

(Credit: CHOICE)

The surveyed products were:

Frozen mixed berries

Carrots

Strawberries

Royal Gala apples

Cavendish bananas

Chicken breasts

Cream cheese

Thickened cream

Full cream milk

Soy milk

Weetbix

Spaghetti

Tomato sauce

Tomato paste

Puffed pastry sheets

Grocery prices were checked at 104 supermarkets across 27 locations in June 2025.

Coles vs Woolies prices

For shoppers loyal to Coles or Woolworths, there’s very little in it. CHOICE found nine of the 15 items cost exactly the same at both supermarkets.

Coles was 45 cents cheaper comparing prices without specials, but just 21 cents cheaper when specials are included. Good to know!

IGA prices a mixed bag

IGA’s independent stores vary widely in price, with some baskets up to 30% dearer than others.

While one IGA in NSW actually undercut Woolies by 10 cents, the national average was still around $10 more than Aldi’s.

Freshest supermarkets for berries

It’s not just about price. CHOICE also tested strawberry freshness over five days.

Coles’ berries lasted the longest, with more than half the punnets still mould-free after five days.

Aldi and Woolies performed similarly, while IGA’s berries spoiled fastest.

CHOICE fieldworkers visited 104 supermarkets

Home brands

When it came to home-brand basics like puff pastry, frozen berries and cream cheese, Aldi’s basket was cheapest.

Their CHOICE basket came in at $20.08, with Coles following at $21.30, Woolies at $21.40 and IGA at $23.29.

For home brand tomato paste, spaghetti, and puff pastry Aldi was only one cent cheaper than Coles or Woolies.

Taste matters too though and tasters gave fruit pastries cooked with home brand ingredients from Woolies top marks for flavour.

How to save at the checkout

CHOICE’s advice for shoppers is simple:

Check unit pricing — it’s often where sneaky price hikes hide.

— it’s often where sneaky price hikes hide. Mix and match — shop across stores to grab the best specials.

— shop across stores to grab the best specials. Be flexible — cheaper cuts of meat, frozen veg, and supermarket brands can trim your weekly bill without sacrificing quality.

Survey snapshot

So, if you’re trying to cut the cost of dinner for the family, Aldi may be your best bet — but keep an eye on your local Coles and Woolies, where specials can make a big difference.