Want to win the It-hat of summer?

There’s one hat the That’s Life team has been wearing all season – and we’ve got FOUR to give away to some lucky followers!
After popping this bad boy on our noggins, we can confirm: this ooGee Australia hat is THE piece to have in your suitcase, on the sand, on a long lunch, everywhere.
What we love most?
It’s the kind of hat that actually travels well. You can pack it flat in your luggage, toss it in a beach bag, or squish it into your carry-on… and it springs back to life the moment you arrive.
Lightweight, breathable, UPF50+ and Australian-made, it’s begging to be taken on a summer holiday.
So we teamed up with the folks at ooGee to give FOUR of our Instagram followers the chance to win the It-Hat of Summer, valued at $98 each.
If you want to be in with a chance to get your hands on summer’s hottest accessory, entering the draw couldn’t be easier.
To enter, head to this link, like the post, make sure you’re following @thatslifeau and @oogeeaustralia, and tag a friend in the comments.
That’s it! Couldn’t be easier!
We’ll announce the four winners on our Insta Stories on December 8, 2025.
Good luck! ☀️✈️👒
Conditions apply, see aremedia.com.au/competitions. Commences 7:30am AEDST on 01/12/25 and ends 11:59pm AEDST on 07/12/25. Entry is open to AU residents 18+ only. This is a game of chance. Drawn at Are Media, 54 Park St Sydney NSW 2000 at 9:30am AEDST on 08/12/25. Winners will be notified by Instagram DM from @thatslifeau within 7 days of the draw and will be tagged in our Stories. The Promoter is Are Media Pty Limited (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000.