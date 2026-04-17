How clean is your house? 

No matter how clean your house is, did you know our hands come into contact with millions of microbes a day? It’s enough to make you want to clean the most-forgotten, high-touch spots around the house.

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But antibacterial wipes are a super easy way to clean frequently touched spots or devices in your home.

Fridge

Fridge handles can lead to contamination. Credit: Getty

Fridges, particularly fridge handles, are a breeding ground for bacteria especially E. coli.

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The Australian Institute of Food Safety reports the humble salad drawer contains an average of 7,850 bacteria units per square cm. Clean spills with isopropyl-alcohol-based antibacterial wipes to help clean surfaces and remove 99.9% of germs. Regularly wipe shelves, rubber seals and handles, and store leftovers in airtight containers to prevent cross-contamination.

Remote control

TV remotes can quickly become covered in germs. Credit: Adobe

As one of the most frequently touched, yet rarely cleaned things in your house, the remote control can build up a lot of germs.

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Remember to wipe it down and clean it thoroughly. Clean away any dust in between buttons with a dry cotton bud.

Remove the batteries first then clean with antibacterial wipes, paying particular attention to buttons. You can also use antibacterial wipes to clean tablets and gaming controllers. Just ensure the device is turned off and allow drying time before use.

Mobile phone

Mobile phones should be cleaned to avoid spreading bugs. Credit: Adobe

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Be honest – who hasn’t scrolled through their phone on the loo? This might put you off, but mobile phones can carry a lot of germs because we touch them so often.

To clean your phone, ensure hands are washed, turn your phone off and remove the cover. Use isopropyl-alcohol based wipes to gently wipe the outside surfaces of your phone. Use a soft toothbrush to clean speakers and charging ports. Clean your phone weekly, or more frequently if you use public transport or take it into bathrooms.

Which wipes should I use?

You can use Isocol’s anti-bacterial wipes to keep your family safe from germs. Credit – Isocol

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Our favourite is Isocol’s 15-pack Multipurpose Anti-Bacterial Wipes. They’re perfect for handbags, glove boxes, travel kits and first-aid packs. And, of course, for keeping our homes clean. Their strong plastic-free cloth removes grime effectively without being harsh on delicate surfaces.

Isocol, Australia’s iconic rubbing alcohol antiseptic for over 40 years – from hand sanitiser to ear care, a household essential that kills germs on the surface of the skin. One Bottle, So Many Uses!

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Visit isocol.com.au

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