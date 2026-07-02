From 148kg to Ironman: Emma lost 80kg and 10 dress sizes after a health scare

After years of emotional eating, Emma Watson reached 148kg

Following gastric sleeve surgery and a complete lifestyle overhaul, she lost an incredible 80kg

Emma then completed the Sydney Marathon before achieving her ultimate goal of becoming an Ironman

Here Emma Watson, 38, Sydney, NSW tells her own story in her own words.

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Slumping on the lounge after a long day at work, I tucked into a bowl of Thai chilli basil noodles and four deep-fried dim sims.



‘I’m exhausted,’ I sighed.



It was October 2020 and, aged 33, working a stressful strategy role at a bank, my life revolved around my job – and food.



Growing up, I was average sized. But over the years, as I threw myself into my career, I stopped prioritising my health, avoiding exercise and opting for quick feeds.



Afraid to jump on the scales, I wore size 28 clothes and guessed I weighed around 120 kilos.



Embarrassed by my body, I tried to limit my portion sizes when out for lunch with colleagues – choosing a salad instead of the burger I desperately craved. But by the time I clocked off, I was ravenous, picking

up a large Big Mac meal, cheeseburger, 12 nuggets and a chocolate sundae on the way home.

Emma at 148kgs. Credit – Supplied

Most Fridays, I’d typically join my team for a drink at the pub.



‘I’ll just stay for one,’ I’d tell myself, ordering white wine. But one always turned into a whole bottle.



Back home, I’d stare at myself in the mirror.



I can’t keep doing this, I thought, longing to get back the body I once had.

READ MORE: I lost 148 kilos: ‘I couldn’t tie my shoelaces’



Trying fad diets over the years, including meal replacement shakes and restricting my daily calorie intake, I managed to lose a few kilos at a time, but it never lasted.



By 30 I was suffering fatigue, muscle and joint pain, as well as circulation issues and superficial blot clots in my legs as a result of limited movement.



Then one morning in October 2021, aged 34, I was home alone when my heart started racing and a sharp pain shot through my right shoulder.



Within minutes the pain spread across my chest and tightened with every breath.



‘Am I having a heart attack?’ I fretted, worried I was going to die.

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Emma at her lightest 68kgs. Credit – Supplied

Thankfully, the pain quickly passed, so I put it down to a panic attack. Still, it was the wake-up call I needed.



The next day, I worked up the courage to step on the scales in the bathroom.



But nothing could’ve prepared me for the number staring back at me – 148 kilos.



My heart sank in my chest. Knowing I couldn’t face another fad diet, I went to see my GP, who agreed to refer me to have a gastric sleeve surgery.



Discussing it with my then husband, who was supportive, I booked to have the op.

READ MORE: Mum’s weight transformation: I lost 95 kilos eating pizza

Emma in Kona, ahead of practice October 2025. Credit – Supplied

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READ MORE: I halved my weight without the gym



Ahead of the procedure in March 2022, I started a strict liquid diet to help prepare my stomach. In four weeks, I lost 15 kilos.



I also started walking 10,000 steps a day, spent an hour on the cross trainer, reigned in my meal portions, and cut out going for after-work drinks, as well as my favourite fast foods like Macca’s.



During the five-hour procedure, 80 per cent of my stomach was removed so I’d feel full on much smaller portions.



When I woke, I was sore, but full of hope.



Back home three days later, I consumed only liquids before moving on to purées, then solids.

Emma crossing the line at the Australian Ironman in Port Macquarie. Credit – Supplied

Instead of greasy takeaways, I had small portions of lean meat and vegies. And when I felt well enough, I was back to regular exercise.



Incredibly, in just six months, I lost 50 kilos. To keep myself accountable, I shared my weight-loss journey on Instagram @emz2ironman.



At first, posting photos of my body felt embarrassing, but the comments I received from strangers were so supportive.



Weighing in each week, I was elated to see the number keep dropping.



And 12 months on, I was down to 68 kilos.



I’d lost a whopping 80 kilos and was now wearing size 8-10 clothes.



As my fitness increased, I tried new activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, golf and running.



Getting fitter gave me the confidence to compete in the Sydney Marathon in September 2023, after months of working on my endurance.



Two months later, I completed a triathlon, before setting my sights on an Ironman event, which included a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and 42.2km run.



In May 2025, I completed my first Ironman in Port Macquarie, NSW. But because the swim leg had been cancelled due to bad weather, I didn’t feel like a real Ironman.



So that October, I flew to Kona, Hawaii, to compete in another Ironman event.

Emma recently working as a coach. Credit – Supplied

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Taking my mark at the starting line, adrenaline coursed through me.



‘You’re my inspiration,’ an American competitor beside me encouraged, recognising me from Instagram.



It warmed my heart to hear how my story had touched others.



Hearing the cannon fire, I dived into the water, my arms slicing through the waves at a steady pace.



After that, I moved on to the bike ride, pedalling like hell along the winding roads of the island.



By the run leg, I was fatiguing – and fast.

Emma has embraced swimming. Credit – Supplied

Just put one foot in front of the other, I told myself.



Finally, after 13 hours and 19 minutes, I crossed the finish line, triumphant.



Dropping to my knees, the effort of so many years of hard work rose inside me, and I burst into tears.



‘I’m an Ironman!’ I screamed.



Fifteen months on, I’m so proud at how far I’ve come.



Putting my health first was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but if I can do it, you can too!

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