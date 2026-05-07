Weight loss wake-up call: ‘I needed two plane seats’

At her heaviest, Kylie Davies weighed 225kilos

Needing two plane seats to travel, it pushed Kylie to overhaul her lifestyle and eating habits

Now Kylie is 148kilos lighter and happier

Here Kylie tells her story in her own words.

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Squeezing into the seat on the plane, I pulled out the extender and fastened the belt.

Please, don’t let me be a bother to anyone, I prayed.

It was April 2021, and I was flying from Nelson, NZ, to Auckland for a short family trip. At 150 kilos and wearing a size 24, I didn’t fit into a single airline seat, so I’d bought two tickets.

I was so ashamed of my weight that I even carried my own seat belt extender.

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I’d lived with hormonal imbalances and PCOS for most of my life, which meant I’d always been bigger despite running, walking and playing netball.

‘I don’t know how to get out of this cycle.’

But more recently, my world had turned upside down after losing my mum, Alicia, to ovarian cancer at just 62.

Between caring for Mum and juggling work as a project support manager, I’d stopped exercising. In one year, I’d gained 30 kilos and had to wear big dresses and baggy plus-size clothes.

‘I don’t know how to get out of this cycle,’ I admitted to my best friend, Bex, 41.

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Over the years, I’d tried countless diets and exercise routines, but nothing stuck.

I’d reached a point where I withdrew socially. Food became my comfort and I ate large portions of hot chips, pies and sausage rolls to try and fill the emptiness I felt.

Then in November 2022, I bought a new car and was excited to take it for a drive. But even with the seat pushed all the way back, my stomach pressed against the steering wheel and getting in and out was difficult.

READ MORE: ‘Mum’s weight transformation: I lost 95 kilos eating pizza’

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Kylie knew she had to change (Credit: Supplied)

This is so embarrassing, I thought.

I could no longer weigh myself at home, so I went to see my doctor.

I’d gained another 30 kilos, now weighing in at 180 kilos.

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‘You’re lucky the weight hasn’t caused serious health problems,’ the doctor warned, as I was edging towards sleep apnoea and pre-diabetes.

I knew I needed help, but I was depressed and couldn’t deal with it.

By October 2023, even bending to tie my shoelaces had a become impossible.

‘How did I get here?’

Desperate, I returned to my doctor. When I stepped on the scales, my heart pounded as the numbers climbed, stopping at 225kg.

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‘How did I get here?’ I sobbed.

‘Don’t think it’s the end of the world,’ the doctor said.

Ashamed and shocked, I asked about public funding for weight-loss surgery, which cost around $30,000 in New Zealand, and the doc was supportive of the idea.

But the waiting list was long, and there was little hope I’d be eligible as my case wasn’t urgent.

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Doing research I found that overseas, the cost would be around $14,000.

READ MORE: ‘Weight loss journey: I quit booze and lost 42kgs!’

Kylie ate to fill the emptiness she felt (Credit: Supplied)

‘It sounds too good to be true,’ I said to Bex.

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‘Are you sure it’s safe?’ she asked.

I decided to go ahead.

Booking surgery in Mexico, I started a strict pre-op diet of high protein and low carbs. In four weeks I lost 17 kilos.

In November 2023 I underwent a gastric sleeve operation, a five-hour keyhole procedure that removed 80 per cent of my stomach so I’d feel full on much smaller portions.

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When I woke, I had mild pain in my abdomen and four small incisions.

Two days later, I was discharged on a liquid diet, hopeful this was my turning point.

‘I’ll do whatever it takes.’

The doctors warned a complete lifestyle overhaul was essential. ‘I’ll do whatever it takes,’ I said.

Ten days later, I returned home and slowly progressed from liquids to purées, then solids.

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I began walking every day, and six weeks later hired a personal trainer.

In February 2024, I decided to share my story on TikTok.

People may judge me, but I have to document this, I thought, posting a short video explaining how I’d struggled and why I had surgery.

READ MORE: ‘I halved my weight eating roast potatoes!’

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Before and after (Credit: Supplied)

At first, sharing photos of my body felt embarrassing, but soon I was receiving more than 100 positive messages a day. Your story is giving me hope, one woman wrote.

For the first time, my struggle had a purpose.

In six months I lost 64kg and, after one year, I was down to 125kg and size 18-20 after losing 100 kilos.

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Still struggling from body image issues, I saw a counsellor to help me stay on track.

If I overate, I felt nauseous, so I stuck to small portions of proteins.

Looking at old photos, I cringed. I can never go back to this, I determined.

As the weight fell, shopping for clothes, I’d still reach for the biggest size.

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But they hung on my frame. I no longer needed the plus-size section.

‘You’ve really done it,’ Bex said.

‘Yes and I don’t have to hide anymore,’ I replied.

As my confidence grew. I bought fitted tops and tight jeans. I walked, ran, swam and exercised daily, and started attending social events again.

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I started my company Shape Up NZ in February 2024, helping other people find options abroad.

Kylie enjoys hiking (Credit: Supplied)

Two years on, I now weigh 77 kilos and wear a size 10-12 after losing 148kg.

‘We can barely recognise you,’ friends say.

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For the first time in years, I feel really alive.

I no longer have to buy two plane tickets, and can drive my car with ease.

The weight loss gave me the confidence to turn my life around.

And if I can do it, so can you.

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The government urges people to research doctors, destinations and procedures before engaging in medical tourism. Standards can differ between countries. Talk to your doctor about your plans. Search ‘medical tourism’ on smartraveller.gov.au for advice.

Kylie lost 148 kilos (Credit: Supplied)

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