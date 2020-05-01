According to witnesses, a man armed with a knife began stabbing people at random.

It is believed the first victim was wounded in the nearby McDonalds carpark, before the man made his way into the shopping centre where he wounded several more.

One witness who told TheWest they believed seven people had been attacked, including a woman with a pram.

A spokesperson for the West Australian police confirmed that a number of people had received injuries and are being treated at Hedland Health Campus.

The rampage only came to an end when West Australian police shot and killed the man on scene.

Although there is no imminent danger to members of the public, Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area.