I found the love of my life at the supermarket!

Billie and Samuel found something unexpected in the bagging area at the shops- love!

The pair met at work at their local IGA in 2018 and soon were inseperable

When they married in February 2026, they stopped by the supermarket for special photos



Here Billie Harrop, 25, Timboon, Vic tells her own story in her own words.



Chomping on the fresh slice of watermelon, I felt giddy.



It was December 2019 and I’d had a crush on my co-worker Samuel, then 22, for months.



We both worked at the local IGA supermarket in Timboon, 213 kilometres south-west of Melbourne.



Sam worked in fresh produce while I worked in the deli, but our paths would often cross during our shifts.



If Sam was chopping watermelon and pumpkin, I’d stick my head in.

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Sam’s birthday in 2022. Credit: Supplied

‘Any watermelon for me?’ I’d grin.



He’d always cut me off a slice to munch on.



And when Sam was stacking the shelves while I closed the deli, I’d ask if he wanted any of the leftover chooks.

‘I think you’re really cute, I’d scrawl for Sam to discover later’

I’d been drawn to Samuel’s sweet smile and easy-going nature since I started working there a year earlier in 2018, aged 18.



But it wasn’t until I took a holiday to Europe in October 2019 that I realised how much I was crushing on Sam.



Walking into work on my return, I made a beeline for him and gave him a huge hug.



I’d been gone just three weeks, but it was Sam that was on my mind.



‘Glad you’re back,’ he said, returning my cuddle.



Shy at first, I started to find reasons for us to chat more.



I even began leaving love notes in the vegie section for him to find.



I think you’re really cute, I’d scrawl for Sam to discover later.



We eventually swapped numbers and would text between shifts.



Over time our messages turned romantic.



By January 2021, we began officially dating.

READ MORE: Married for 70 years: A dare found us love!

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Billie and Sam on their wedding day. Credit: Amazing days! Photography – Jack Foley

Now my love notes read, You’re my favourite person.



When my mum, Fiona, suddenly passed away on March 26, 2021, aged 48, due to complications from lupus, Sam was the only person I wanted to see.



It was his birthday, but he dropped everything.



‘I’m here,’ he told me.



I knew he was the one, but this only strengthened our love.



After two years of dating, Sam and I moved in together in April 2023.



Every day I fell more in love with him, as together we cared for our cat Gypsy, who I’d taken in from my mum.



We spoke about marriage and building a life together.



But I was still shocked and surprised when Sam proposed on May 11, 2025, during a weekend away to Melbourne.

When my mum, Fiona, suddenly passed away…Sam was the only person I wanted to see.

We’d just woken up when he rolled over and presented me with a gorgeous diamond ring.



‘Marry me?’ he asked.



‘Of course I will!’ I cried.

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Billie and Sam at the check-out on their wedding day. Credit: Amazing days! Photography – Jack Foley

Sam and I made plans to exchange our vows at our house in Timboon, on February 28, 2026.



Over the next nine months we booked a celebrant, I found my dream princess dress, and was so excited to be making our vanilla wedding cake.



We just had to sort the photographer – and I had a very special location I wanted to take photos at – the IGA where we met and both still worked!



The supermarket was such a key part of our love story – how could we not!

Billie and Sam at Ritchies IGA on their wedding day. Credit: Amazing days! Photography – Jack Foley

All my dreams came true when we tied the knot on a sunny Saturday.



‘I promise to choose you every day, especially on the hard ones,’ Sam vowed.



‘I promise to support your dreams, the way you support mine, celebrate your wins, comfort you through your losses,’ I promised through happy tears.



Once the ceremony was over, we drove the 20 minutes to the supermarket and posed for photos outside and inside the store.



‘You guys look amazing!’ our colleagues cried, taking in Sam, 29, in his suit and me in my flowing gown and veil.



Some of my regular customers were shopping, and told me they loved my dress and wished us well.

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READ MORE: Park run wedding: We tied the knot after our morning jog

Billie and Sam on their honeymoon. Credit: Supplied

‘Did you ever imagine we’d end up here?’ I asked my new husband, Sam.



‘I’m so happy we did,’ he beamed.



We had our reception at nearby Scotts Creek Hall, where we danced the night away with our guests.



Then on March 8 we boarded a plane to Vanuatu for our honeymoon.



Now back at home in Timboon, and back at work, Sam is still my favourite person.



Most people pick up milk and bread from the supermarket, but I found myself a husband!

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