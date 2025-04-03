Elspeth Nicholls, 67, tied the knot with Collin after her local park run in Canberra, ACT

The happy couple wore running gear when they wed

Celebrating with family and friends, the bride wore a tutu to the nuptials

Here Elspeth tells her story in her own words.

Advertisement

Tying up the laces on my running shoes, I readied myself at the starting line.

A dentist in Canberra, I’d been running in my local parkrun around Lake Ginninderra for 12 years, but today’s five-kilometre run was extra special.

It was December 2024, and at the end of the circuit, I was marrying my partner Collin, 62.

‘Make sure you save enough breath to say I do,’ Collin joked, before falling into step with the joggers.

Advertisement

We enjoying staying fit together. Image Credit: Supplied

We first met at the local Masters swim club in May 2020.

I’d spotted Collin both in the pool and in the gym for a few weeks, his enthusiasm during workouts – and his short shorts – caught my attention, so I said hello.

‘We keep bumping into each other. What’s your name?’ I asked.

Advertisement

He told me he’d noticed me too, and when I suggested he come along to parkrun that weekend, I was pleased when he said yes.

But at the track that Saturday, I didn’t find him in the 200-strong crowd.

In the gym the next week Collin came up to me. ‘I looked for you,’ he insisted.

The run on the morning of our wedding. Image Credit: Facebook/Ginninderra ParkRun

Advertisement

‘Not hard enough,’ I joked.

Collin told me he’d loved the community at parkrun and was keen to go again.

‘Let’s go together next time,’ I said.

So the following Saturday, we arranged a location to meet.

Advertisement

As we jogged around the lake, we chatted.

One run led to another – and we were soon a couple.

We are running buddies for life. Image Credit: Supplied

One run led to another – and we were soon a couple.

Spending more time together, I quickly learned that, like me, Collin was very much into fitness.

Advertisement

He’d served in the Navy before he retired and loved cycling, hitting the gym and getting outdoors.

And it was rare to find someone who loved swimming as much as I did.

Like me, he was competitive, and we loved to urge each other on going stroke for stroke in the pool.

‘I’ll catch you one day,’ he joked, as I beat him to the end again.

Advertisement

In 2021 Collin suggested we get married.

‘When you can do the parkrun in under 20 minutes, I’ll marry you,’ I replied, cheekily.

‘It’s a deal,’ he agreed.

It took him six months but, true to his word, Collin finally did it.

Advertisement

‘You have to marry me now,’ he laughed.

‘Okay. Let’s get married at parkrun,’ I suggested.

It was where our love had bloomed, and we hadn’t missed a Saturday, plus all our close friends would be there. It was perfect.

We ditched tradition when we wed. Image Credit: Facebook/Ginninderra ParkRun

Advertisement

‘I’m in!’ said Collin.

So we started planning and decided on December 21 last year, close to Christmas, so our family in Perth – Collin has three sons, and I’ve got two sons and two daughters – could be there.

Our plan was to run the loop, then we’d all congregate over by Lake Ginninderra.

When we told our families they were thrilled, and made plans to fly over for the occasion.

Advertisement

As the big day rolled around, we ditched the usual wedding attire for pink activewear.

A second marriage for us both, we didn’t need the fuss of a big wedding, such as a formal dress or fancy dinner.

We just wanted our loved ones together.

I dressed in a pink top and shorts, and a tutu.

Advertisement

Collin opted for pink shorts and a T-shirt, and had a pink jacket to put on over his gear.

Running with Liz and my chief bridesmaid Judith. Image Credit: Facebook/Ginninderra ParkRun

Before the run began, the organisers made an announcement about our post-event nuptials.

Cheers and applause rang out from the participants, who had become like family to us.

Advertisement

As we took off, Collin ran ahead, so he’d be waiting for me at the end of the aisle.

I fell into step with my bridesmaids and run club besties, Judith and Liz, both decked out in pink like me.

I’d first met Liz, who is a blind athlete, through the Achilles Running Club, a club for vision-impaired and blind runners.

Liz, who is blind, running with me guiding her. Image Credit: Supplied

Advertisement

I’d been her guide runner for years, but today it was her job to make sure I wasn’t a runaway bride!

As we reached the halfway point, I turned to Liz. ‘Shall we just keep running?’ I joked.

‘No chance. I may be blind, but I’ve got my eye on you!’ she replied.

We sealed it with a kiss! Image Credit: Supplied

Advertisement

With the five kilometres completed, it was time to say, ‘I do!’ in front of our celebrant and guests.

We vowed to love, cherish and honour for the rest of our days, sealing the ceremony with a kiss.

Our family and friends whooped as we were pronounced husband and wife. Then everyone came over to our house for cake.

It was the perfect venue for our wedding. Image Credit: Supplied (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

After running a marathon in Canberra in April, we have a honeymoon trip to Spain booked for May.

I feel so lucky to have found my running buddy for life in Collin.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement