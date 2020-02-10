The note, which was written in blue ink, raised alarm bells with the concerned mother, who immediately reported it to her son's school.

'I'm writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there's really no time to talk, just a quick hug,' the letter said.

'For some time I've been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I. Maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think,' it continued.

'Of course it would be with the ok from your parents. I really want to be friend with you and every once in a while hang out together to talk, play, etc,' it said.

'Yes I am a grown-up but I like friendship with kids like you.'

'Tell me what you think. NO PRESSURE THOUGH,' it finished.

Oklahoma News 4

Speaking to Oklahoma News 4, the mother said 'He wants to be chummy with my kid. He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my kid'.

She added 'I don't want it to escalate to where another child... nothing's done until something's done that's more irreversible than a note'.

The school has since confirmed that the driver is no longer employed, describing his actions as 'inappropriate'.

After news of the note began circulating on Facebook, many concerned parents slammed the actions of the driver, with many labelling it 'disgusting' and 'creepy'.