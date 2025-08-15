Drug Grannies: Their campervan was stuffed with drugs

Two nannas were caught red-handed driving a campervan into Australia stashed with 1.9 tonnes of drugs

Beezie and Toddie , the ‘drug grannies’ remained unaware of their illegal cargo until they were jailed for years 14 years.

Journalist Sandi Logan visited the drug grannies in prison and fought for their freedom.

He penned ‘Betrayed’ about their incredible story.

Here Sandi Logan, 66 South Coast, NSW , shares their amazing story.

Tearing off a piece of paper from the teleprinter, my jaw fell open.



‘How much? I gasped. ‘How old?’



As a young news reporter in 1978, I was fascinated by the story of two American retirees, Vera Todd Hays, then 59, and Florice Bessire, 61, who had been arrested for smuggling 1.9 tonnes of drugs into Australia stashed in a campervan.



They’d been caught in the largest drug bust in Australian history, but they seemed unlikely suspects.



Intrigued by the women who became known as the ‘drug grannies’ , I wrote to the women, better known as Toddie and Beezie, in jail, requesting a meeting with them. They agreed.



Then the oldest female prisoners in NSW, they were loved by inmates and staff.

Although the duo admitted Tomago prison on the Central Coast wasn’t so terrible, their story was. As the tears fell, the long-time companions told me their story over weeks of visits.



The ladies loved camping, fishing and hiking in their home in Oregon, US.



So when Toddie’s beloved nephew Vern, a businessman living in Sydney, offered them an all-expenses paid trip overseas, they jumped at the chance.



The women would drive a campervan across Europe down to India before it was transported to Australia to shoot in a film.



Vern offered them $25,000 for their trouble and promised they’d be back by Christmas.



Having never left the US before, the two women were ecstatic.

Vera Todd Hays (Toddie )and Florice Bessire (Beezie)were two American retirees imprisoned for drug smuggling in Australia (Credit: Supplied )

Toddie (L)and Beezie (R) at bowling championships when they were younger in the 1950s (Credit: supplied)



In August 1977, the duo met Vern in Germany, where Toddie signed the registration papers for the eight-metre campervan.



Setting off, the pair drove through Europe, then into Afghanistan and Pakistan. But alarm bells rang for Beezie when Vern failed to meet them on many occasions, as planned, instead sending many of his associates, including one called Phillip.



As the journey progressed, Beezie was convinced that Vern wasn’t telling them the truth. Desperate to protect Toddie, she kept quiet. But the arduous trip took its toll on Toddie, and soon both the women had had enough.



‘We will not drive this van any more. We don’t think you’re being honest with us,’ Toddie told Vern in Lahore, Pakistan.



Still, Vern convinced them to keep driving until Bombay, India. There Phillip explained Toddie’s name was on the customs document, and that the ladies had to fly to Australia or end up in jail. Or worse!

‘A narcotics team found hash, the most potent form of cannabis, hidden in the van’s floor.’



The terrified women arrived in Sydney in November, awaiting the van’s arrival in Melbourne by ship. Their instructions were to pick it up from Melbourne and drive it to Sydney.



Unbeknown to Toddie and Beezie, they weren’t the only ones waiting.



The campervan had aroused suspicion.



When it arrived at the docks, a narcotics team found hash, the most potent form of cannabis, hidden in the van’s floor.



Instead of seizing the drugs, they decided to put the owners under surveillance, hoping to lead them to the ringleaders.

Toddies nephew Vern convinced the Nannas to drive a van across the world to Australia.. (Credit: supplied )

The VW campervan which the ‘drug grannies’ drove without knowing it was stashed with drugs led to their imprisonment for 14 years. (Credit: supplied)

Toddie and Beezie collected the van, but when they met Vern in Sydney, he encouraged them to keep travelling around NSW and Victoria. But they were being followed by authorities.



After two months, with Toddie’s health failing, the women put the van into storage in January.



Feeling unwell, Toddie went to hospital and was treated for hypertension.



Making the difficult decision to fly home alone, Beezie arrived at Sydney airport. Police swooped in and arrested her.



Toddie was arrested days later, and was devastated to discover they’d been duped into smuggling a drug haul by her beloved nephew.

‘We couldn’t have felt worse if we’d been shot,’ Toddie told me in jail.



Vern vanished, but Toddie and Beezie had to face the music. Lawyers advised them to plead guilty and they hoped to be deported back to the US. Instead they were sentenced to 14 years in prison without parole.



My heart went out to the ladies. They were guilty of nothing more than naivety – I couldn’t just write an article and forget about them.



So I embarked on a crusade to free them. But the months turned into years, and applications for appeal and early release were knocked back.

Sandi Logan was determined to free Toddie and Beezie. Pictured here in their home in USA after freedom (Credit: supplied)

Toddie and Beezie triumphant after their release from prison

Toddie and Beezie in 1983 after they were freed after five years.

By 1980 Toddie, then 63, was very unwell.



‘We feel dead and they just haven’t buried me yet,’ she admitted.



In 1981, Beezie and Toddie’s evidence helped convict Phillip of drug smuggling in Germany.



He was sentenced to 10 years.



I flew to the US and Germany hoping to gain international support to free the ‘Drug Run Nannas’, as they’d been dubbed.



And I started writing a book.



In March 1983, a new attorney-general, Gareth Evans, issued a statement freeing Beezie and Toddie after five years inside.



Beezie sobbed at the news.



‘This is for real, right? You’re sure now?’ she cried as other inmates cheered.

Sandi Logan wrote a book about the incredible ‘drug grannies’. (Credit: Credit – Andrew Parsons)

It was an emotional reunion when I met them in Oregon later that month. I was thrilled they’d survived. But it came at a cost.



Sadly, Toddie passed away just three years later, in 1986, aged 69.



‘I miss my dear friend,’ Beezie told me when we met again in 1996.



When she died at 82, in 1998, I put my book and the story to bed out of respect for the Drug Run Nannas.



It wasn’t until we were in lockdown during the pandemic that I came across it again and decided to share their tale.



Vern Todd went free and fled to America, living under aliases until his death in 2019.



Toddie and Beezie had realised too late that they’d been betrayed.



They were innocents abroad who deserved much better than they got.

. (Credit: Supplied)

‘Betrayed’ by Sandi Logan is available online now.

