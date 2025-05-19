  •  
Werribee Open Range Zoo welcomes nine new elephants

These elephants live in a stunning new Elephant Trail
Elephants in the water at zoo
Happy elephants
Zoos Victoria

Melbourne’s most majestic residents have a brand-new home! Nine Asian elephants have officially moved from Melbourne Zoo to the Werribee Open Range Zoo’s stunning new Elephant Trail – a huge 21-hectare, $88 million habitat designed just for them.

The Elephant Trail at Werribee Open Range Zoo
The Elephant Trail at Werribee Open Range Zoo

This elephant oasis features two giant pools, mud baths, weatherproof barns, and a deep sandpit.

‘Visitors are able to view the Elephant barn including a communal area, training yards and breeding facilities,’ says Development Victoria. ‘Five outer habitats retained and built upon existing vegetation and significant trees. Two dedicated overpass bridges allow Asian elephants to pass over visitor walking trails, between the central management yard and outer habitats.’

The move wasn’t easy. It took two years of training to get these gentle giants comfy with their air-conditioned travel crates and they were moved in three groups over five days with the help of a police escort.

Elephants in their new habit at Werribee Open Range Zoo
Elephants in their new habit

But they’re now settled in, roaming around, and enjoying their new home.

Happy elephants (Credit: Zoos Victoria)
Happy elephants (Credit: Zoos Victoria)

According to Development Victoria, ‘As a not-for-profit conservation organisation, the’… ‘Zoo Expansion allows Zoos Victoria to connect more visitors with animals in a meaningful way and educate a larger audience about fighting extinction.’

Visitors can enjoy a walking safari adventure and observe the elephants wandering in their huge new home.

Sarah Firth

Sarah is editor of that’s life! and has been a writer for more than 15 years after studying journalism at Sheffield College. She's written for the Nottingham Post, Chat magazine, that's life! in the UK, Kidspot and The Sun online. She loves cups of tea so strong they could stand up and is a very untidy Virgo.

