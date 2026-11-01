Your weekly stars: November 2 – November 8

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You love being the focus, Aries, and there’s no shortage of this when interacting with your team, showing up at an interview, or walking down the aisle. Simultaneously, avoid feeling depleted from family or domestic obligations.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 33

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Whatever occurs at home-base, on the work front, or with your posse is your signal to proceed, a sign to reroute, or permission to invest, Taurus. Capture the cuteness of that new family member or your love target.

Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 24

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Assistance prevails with everyday expenses, your workload, or the family addition, Gemini, which is why a group outing, work celebration, or pamper session fits nicely in your calendar. That body issue gets a fabulous fix.

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Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

When was it that you last called a certain connection, texted a distant relative, or showed up at an in-laws abode? The ball is in your court, Cancer, if making amends or reuniting is the aim. Flowing finances anyone?

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 19

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Backtrack to last month, Leo, when it was game on for moneymaking or baby news – and come Tuesday, you’re richer in one of these arenas. Once you identify a relationship or home issue, it’s problem solved.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 36, 39

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Steer clear of trying to cater to everyone’s needs, Virgo, as this is where you can go wrong when on a clear path to carving a career, starting a family, or moving to new pastures. It’s hardly rejection when they’ve rescheduled!

Lucky numbers: 3, 12, 13

Libra

September 24 – October 23

People overload often messes with your equilibrium, Libra, but from Sunday, your social butterfly spreads its wings and furiously flies. Done your real estate research or education exploration yet? It’s definitely worth the effort.

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Lucky numbers: 27, 29, 31

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Maybe that plan has fallen through the cracks, Scorpio. But you do really need it if making the grade, joining the team, or delivering the dialogue is the key to an upgraded future. Dating? Avoid long-distance.

Lucky numbers: 5, 34, 38

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

On your mark to organise those overdue coffee catch-ups, a next-level date, or team meeting, Sagittarius, before you miss the mark with someone who really counts. Memories are magnified during Friday’s job interview.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 18, 23

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If someone has the same values relationship-wise and there’s an initial spark or ongoing love, Capricorn, don’t you think you’re onto something? Your impact on a colleague, child, or fellow Capricorn is off the charts.

Lucky numbers: 10, 30, 41

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Make yourself available, Aquarius! Close the computer, remove yourself from faded routines, and embrace the offers coming from all directions. Have you heard the news? A long-distance connection is about to board a plane.

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Lucky numbers: 20, 21, 26

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Feeling like loved ones are constantly leaning on you, co-workers expect too much, or your boss benefits are flailing, Pisces? Time to draw a line in the sand so you can do you. An intense conversation has a happy ending.

Lucky numbers: 7, 14, 42

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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