Your weekly stars: July 27 – August 2

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Now that you’re making an effort with group members, co-workers, or influencers, Aries, expect unbridled support with your out-there ideas, creative concepts, or brave battles. It’s remarkable what an open window can bring in!

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Lucky numbers: 7, 30, 33

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Look at what can be achieved with those extra dollars, an online course, or set of social gatherings, Taurus, and those vision-board clippings or daydreams will manifest. Reuniting with a past love or struggling friend is mutually valuable.

Lucky numbers: 25, 31, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Clicking with somebody who’s on the same political page, or works in a parallel field, Its your pathway to some serious upskilling or an income increase. Tackling Tuesday’s task with your partner or love target promotes more affection.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 20

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Rather than splurge that extra cash on items you won’t use, don’t need, or can’t operate, Cancer, why not financially commit to that study program, workout class, or social meet-up? A new relationship could have longevity legs.

Lucky numbers: 21, 27, 29

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Once you discover alternative angles to a work project, home renovation, or location wedding, Leo, it’s time to chill-out, self-pamper, and seriously indulge. A prickly partnership issue or romantic-connection dip is solved with surplus sensuality.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If you’ve flippantly filed someone under ‘too much’, immediately friend-zoned somebody, or decided to go seriously solo, Virgo, Monday asks you to rethink. Your bank balance splits at the seams in a positive fashion.

Lucky numbers: 16, 33, 37

Libra

September 24 – October 23

For the hundredth time, Libra, make a decision regarding a financial fuddle, residential ruby, or makeover deal before it’s off the table! That open invitation to swing by a newbie’s abode needs to be addressed ASAP.

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Lucky numbers: 26, 34, 41

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Starting Wednesday, you’re diva’ing back on the dating circuit, cease being a grizzly bride-to-be, or refuse to use any excuse to diss your partner, Scorpio – and everyone involved breathes out. A misleading monetary matter becomes crystal clear.

Lucky numbers: 15, 38, 45

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

You love chilling our in open pastures, relaxing in over-sized residences, or slipping off your shoes and dancing like nobody’s watching in your loungeroom, Sagittarius – which makes Saturday fun-day. Your basic work bubble finally bursts.

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Lucky numbers: 35, 37, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Before things become unmanageable, Capricorn, it’s on you to show your partner how loved they are, admit you have the feels to your love target, or settle into solitude with a smile. A family member’s financial gesture is much-appreciated.

Lucky numbers: 18, 19, 23

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Mulling over making a fresh start with an individual or situation that once automatically lifted those dark moods, Aquarius? It seems you have until Sunday to make up your mind. A financial upgrade is entirely unexpected.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 22

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Your made-over mindset means getting along with the person who matters most, adores you to the moon and back, or shares something you can’t live without, Pisces, and it’s a huge relief! A lump sum is coming soon.

Lucky numbers: 5, 8, 18

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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