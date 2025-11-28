Nevaeh was outraged her evil father was granted assisted dying: ‘Justice was stolen from us’

Nevaeh Jett survived of horrific childhood abuse only to learn her father, Daniel Hume—serving a 30-year sentence—was granted voluntary assisted dying without notifying his victims.

His death reopened deep trauma and left her feeling justice had been taken from her and eight other victims, especially after discovering he kept a photo of her by his bedside.

Now a Nevaeh, advocate, and founder of Safe-tees, she’s campaigning for reforms to VAD approvals for violent offenders and sharing her story to support other survivors.

If you are affected by this story and need support call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 (Aus) or 0800 REFUGE on 0800 733 843 (NZ). Or visit bravehearts.org.au, free

Advertisement

Here Nevaeh, 27, tells her story in her own words.

Staring at my phone screen, I couldn’t believe what I was reading.



Sex offender becomes first NSW prisoner granted assisted dying rights, the news headline read.



Bile rose in my throat as I read the online article, shared to me by a friend.



It detailed how my father, Daniel Hume, who’d abused me throughout my childhood, was now dead, aged 55.



My hands shook with rage as I read how, in August this year, in a NSW-first decision, he’d been allowed to end his life after Justice Health officials approved his application for voluntary assisted dying (VAD) after he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Nevaeh Jett is campaigning for reforms to VAD approvals for violent offenders. Credit – Supplied

He’d served just seven years of his 30-year sentence, after being convicted of multiple offences against under-age victims.



If he’d been considered for parole, I’d have heard. But he’d been allowed to die – and I’d heard nothing! I was furious.



I’d fought hard to have him jailed.



Now, it felt like justice for me and his eight other known victims had been ripped away.



It brought all the pain I’d suffered flooding back.



My earliest memory of abuse was when I was four. We were living in a caravan park.



‘I’ve got a surprise for you,’ my father told me. ‘But you’ve got to do something for me first’.



Then, he touched me between the legs. I was uncomfortable, but he assured me it was normal.



‘It’s what fathers and daughters do,’ he said.

Advertisement

He’d been allowed to die – and I’d heard nothing!

Still, he told me to keep it a secret.



But as the abuse continued, I knew it wasn’t right.

Nevaeh as a child at age four with her father Daniel Hume building a bike. Credit – Supplied

One night, when I was aged around five, I was at a friend’s house where we were served snags and vegies for dinner.



‘This is what Dad does to me with his sausage,’ I said, putting it in my mouth.



But the abuse continued.



So I learned to stay quiet, even when Dad became violent.



Soon the smallest things would send him flying into a rage. Some days even the beeping of the microwave was enough to have me thrown across the room.



‘You’re useless,’ he’d shout, spit flying.



Still, throughout my childhood, there were small glimpses of happier times.

Nevaeh at 4 years old. Credit – Supplied

Advertisement

On the weekend, Dad would take me to the local park.



‘Go ask that little girl to play,’ he encouraged one day, suggesting she come back to our house for a play date.



As I got older, Dad’s dominion over me grew more depraved.



So when I was 17 in 2015, I joined the army to escape him.



In 2018, two other girls reported Dad for abuse.



It gave me strength to speak up too.



The next day I went to the police station and made my report.



But I wasn’t the only one. There were at least six others that reported he’d been abusing them for years.



Some of the incidents happened at our home during play dates or sleepovers.

READ MORE: Hedley Thomas: I Pursued A Killer

Daniel Hume. Credit – Supplied

It got me thinking… was my twisted father using me to lure kids back to our house?



I believe he was.



He pleaded guilty to charges relating to three of his victims, but continued to deny what he’d done to me. Then in November 2020, shortly before his trial was due to begin, he pleaded guilty to crimes against six others – including me.



In May 2021, Daniel Hume, then 51, appeared in the District Court of NSW where he was sentenced to 30 years in jail with a non-parole period of 20 years for 17 offences, including multiple counts of indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a person under 10.



Horrifyingly, his crimes spanned almost 30 years, from 1990 to 2018.



I felt relieved he couldn’t hurt anyone anymore.



With my dad finally behind bars, when I was 23 I focused my energy on healing. I started practising yoga, doing breathwork and journalling to work through my trauma.



In April 2024, I welcomed a baby boy.



He’s my light in the darkness and I try every day to be the parent to my son that I wish I’d had as a little girl.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Mum’s nightmare: My husband was a secret predator

Nevaeh recently wearing clothes from her brand Credit – Supplied

It was my little boy who I cuddled close to me when I read the headlines about my father’s death in September.



Adding to the feelings of betrayal, I was disgusted to learn that my father was allowed to keep a photo of me by his bedside as he took his final breaths.



It makes me feel sick to my stomach that he was allowed to die, while me and his other victims will be living with the effects of his abuse for the rest of our lives.



Now, I’m speaking out as a child sexual assault victims’ advocate on social media. While I understand why those suffering terminal illness may wish to end their life, I’m campaigning to implement an overhaul

in the approvals process for voluntary assisted dying when it comes to prisoners convicted of heinous crimes like my evil father.



I’m also writing a memoir sharing my story.



And in November this year I launched a clothing brand, Safe-tees, that emphasises consent, respect, and kindness.



The shirts have messages like YOU’RE SAFE HERE and HUGS WITH CONSENT, sparking crucial conversations about emotional awareness and safety.



I want other assault survivors to know they aren’t alone.



Until then, I’ll never stop fighting for justice.



Search ‘Help Nevaeh Jett fight for the voices of SA victims’ on GoFundMe to donate.

Loading the player…

Advertisement





Sign up to receive the latest news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint. By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use