Aussie mum’s little hero born at 24 weeks

Elle Beckett, 44, from Menangle, NSW gave birth to Harry at 24 weeks

Weighing just 657 grams, he was so tiny, his parents’ wedding bands fit around his limbs

Harry’s parents have no doubt he will continue to defy expectations throughout his life

Here Ellie tells her story in her own words.

Rubbing my hand protectively over my growing belly, I felt a pang of anxiety.

‘Please don’t come out too soon,’ I begged.

‘I’m sure it’s going to be fine,’ my husband Nathan, then 33, assured me.

It was April 2018, and aged 38, I was almost 23 weeks along with my bub.

Our journey to start a family hadn’t been easy.

Shortly after we began dating in 2009, I had pre-cancerous cells removed from my cervix.

The doctor had said I shouldn’t have a problem conceiving, but that the procedure might result in a weakened, or incompetent, cervix which can cause complications in pregnancy.

We knew we wanted to start a family, and three years later, I discovered I was pregnant.

At 11 weeks along, I had a heartbreaking miscarriage. There was no explanation – it was just terrible luck. Nathan and I were shattered.

We started IVF, but devastatingly, we had four more miscarriages before reaching 10 weeks.

During my sixth pregnancy, I was hopeful when we made it to the second trimester. At 17 weeks, my obstetrician put in a cervical stitch to help keep my cervix closed and prevent miscarriage.

A fortnight later, at 19 weeks, in February 2016, I had a massive bleed and raced to hospital.

Horrifyingly, the stitch had broken, forcing me into early labour.

Our little boy, who we named Harrison, died after just 40 minutes.

We’ll never forget you, I sobbed.

Suffering another seven miscarriages, each was as heartbreaking as the last.

Each round of IVF was costly, and we’d spent roughly $130,000 all up.

Our life was on hold and we saved every penny we had for more fertility treatment.

Pregnant again in November 2017, I prayed for a miracle.

While most expectant mums would excitedly buy little onesies and decorate their nurseries, I felt like it was too soon to celebrate.

Throughout it all, Nathan was my rock.

‘It’s not over until it’s over,’ he’d soothe.

Going into hospital for weekly scans, we were glad to hear our bub was tracking well. This time, I had another stitch placed higher up in my cervix.

Now, in April 2018, I was 23 weeks along. We’d never got this far before.

But something didn’t feel right, and I felt really anxious about our baby.

Concerned, Nathan rushed me to Liverpool Hospital, where it was discovered I had an intra-amniotic infection. Worried the infection would be passed on to our bub, I had a C-section at 24 weeks and one day.

Harry in NICU – a ring around his tiny arm (Credit: Supplied.)

I was terrified we’d suffer another loss, but when our tiny bub came out crying, I was overjoyed.

‘It’s a boy!’ Nathan cried.

Our son was rushed to the NICU while I recovered. I didn’t even catch a glimpse of his face. But 10 hours later I was finally wheeled down to see our bundle of joy.

And together, we had our very first cuddle.

‘You are so loved,’ I said.

We named our boy Harry, after his big brother in heaven. Weighing just 657 grams, he was so tiny, our wedding bands fit around his limbs. As Harry’s lungs were underdeveloped, he needed oxygen to help him breath.

When I was discharged after a week, it was tough going home without Harry, but I knew he was in the best place.

Harry when he was a newborn (Credit: Supplied)

Then when he was around three weeks old, the doctors called to tell us he’d been incubated as he was struggling to breath.

Arriving at the hospital, it was heartbreaking seeing Harry’s little body snaked in wires.

‘Please keep fighting,’ I whispered through tears.

After 17 days, he was well enough to come out of the incubator.

His battle was far from over, as he went on to suffer a collapsed lung and two brain bleeds.

Through it all, our little hero clung on, and we received great support from the Miracle Babies Foundation, who help families with premmies.

After 105 days in hospital, he was finally allowed home.

Watching him sleep in his own cot was surreal.

Six weeks later, our bub had to have an operation on his liver. After four gruelling hours waiting, we were thrilled to hear it was a success.

You can beat anything! I thought.

Harry dressed for his first Christmas (Supplied.) (Credit: Supplied.)

As he was at risk of learning difficulties and cerebral palsy, Harry began different therapies back home.

In March 2020, when Harry was almost two, he became a big brother to our daughter Grace, also born through IVF. Our boy doted on his little sister.

Grace with her big brother Harry (Credit: Supplied.)

Now six, Harry has gone from strength to strength. Despite a minor speech delay and some issues with his fine motor skills, Harry loves building blocks and playing at the park with Grace, four. He plays T-ball and is in the top reading group in his class.

It took us eight years of trying and heartache, but Nathan and I are overjoyed that we finally got the family we always dreamed of.

Our family at an event for Miracle Babies (Credit: Supplied.)

Grateful for their help, we like to give back by supporting Miracle Babies.

We have no doubt that Harry will continue to defy expectations throughout his life.

He’s our little hero!

WaterWipes supports Miracle Babies Foundation to provide wipes suitable for vulnerable newborns as part of Miracle Babies’ NICU Survival Pack. These packs are provided to families in participating hospitals to provide vital information and tools to help families cope through the challenging experience of having a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Visit miraclebabies.org.au or call 1300 622 243 for 24-hour support.