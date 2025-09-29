Your Weekly Stars: Oct 2 – Oct 8

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work and money are supercharged, Aries, making those bills history, your budget boom, and your big goal closer to a reality. Clear communication is key when that intimacy topic or family bridge-building rears its head again.

Lucky numbers 9, 13, 29

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Chill, please. If you take one step at a time, Taurus, it won’t be long before the entire home project looks very doable. Online shopping, your vegie garden, or a relation’s assistance gives a big tick to Friday’s dinner party.

Lucky numbers 24, 28, 30

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Romantic relationships, work tasks or travel plans become more exciting as soon as you accept you have the best there is! A steamy confrontation is nothing to stress about, Gemini – you seriously need to clear the air.

Lucky numbers 41, 44, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Is your domestic domain reeking of discord? Not for much longer, Cancer, as Wednesday kicks off a train of truces that everyone cheers. Virtually or in person, you need to show up for a promising financial meeting or job interview.

Lucky numbers 10, 15, 36

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Confidence looks great on you! Use your reclaimed power to put the pieces back together in a situation you filed under ‘crazy hard’. By updating your CV, finishing a blog or launching your website, it’s game on for more money.

Lucky numbers 1, 4, 33

Advertisement

READ MORE: Ghosts of Alcatraz: The haunted prison has a notorious past

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Pull out your inner empath when trying to make an impact on relatives, co-workers or group members, Virgo – it’s bound to achieve your desired endgame. An intimate moment with your special person is your call.

Lucky numbers 8, 40, 42

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Incoming good news! After languishing in a bubble of lethargy, Libra, you’re hired, chosen or included. All that self-growth makes its presence felt during a family brunch, coffee catch-up or in a counsellor’s chair.

Lucky numbers 6, 16, 26

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Are you set on outperforming your work colleagues, social companions or online competitors, Scorpio, or simply yearning for stronger connections to fulfil your deep nature? A message from an admirer sees you pack an overnight bag.

Lucky numbers 17, 21, 24

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Just look at you, Sagittarius! Batteries recharged, sex-appeal on fire, and your hand held by a new connection, your one-and-only, or the one who got away. An outspoken approach secures a property purchase or pay increase.

Lucky numbers 3, 18, 27

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

It’s lift-off! Seize Tuesday’s chance with both hands, Capricorn, and reveal a more authentic you. As a result, friendships and finances both firm up. Are you back on the treadmill or down in the dumps? It’s a no-brainer.

Lucky numbers 20, 25, 34

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

A life-changing decision, like-minded discussion or neighbourhood team-up is a catalyst for the next step you’ve been edging towards. There’s gratitude for a gem inherited from close family, a distant relative or a friend.

Lucky numbers 22, 23, 40

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Your intuition is usually a 10, Pisces, but it may need a polish-up when you meet someone who could play an essential role in your life going forward. Welcome a calmer lifestyle, more fluent cash-flow or room for retreat.

Lucky numbers 19, 35, 41

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Advertisement

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

READ MORE: What do your Moon cycles mean?

READ MORE: 16 chic throw-on-and-go spring dresses, all under $50

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.