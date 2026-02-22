Your weekly stars: February 23 – March 1

What does the zodiac have in store for you this week?

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You’re totally across what a job entails, what your special person demands, or how family members operate, Aries, so, insert various tweaks in the mix. Don’t take your eyes off a deserved bonus or property rental.

Lucky numbers 17, 21, 26

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Ready to conclude a relationship, spice things up, or swap notes with your love target’s ex, Taurus? Friday feeds you what you require. Savouring what you presently own makes that excess work worth every vexing moment.

Lucky numbers 1, 13, 28

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Partner-up for a practical project, gym session, or dance class, Gemini, as this might be a stepping-stone to claiming your vision board. A self-managed superannuation fund, retirement home, or shared living, anyone?

Lucky numbers 18, 23, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Why couldn’t you possibly slay those goals sitting aimlessly on the shelf, Cancer? Don’t wait another moment, as the end result could catapult you into an extremely rewarding financial position.

Lucky numbers 15, 33, 39

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Welcome people who promise to share their invaluable information, enhance your self-love, or provide a plan for that big vision, Leo, as they won’t come through your door a second time. Love-related news makes you smile.

Lucky numbers 3, 34, 44

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Be fully prepped for any unexpected glitches, physical challenges, or mind tests associated with the opportunities hitting your inbox or being served on a platter, Virgo. You won’t mind the additional company at Sunday’s family meeting.

Lucky numbers 20, 16, 32

Libra

September 24 – October 23

When a work associate, family friend, or next-door neighbour divulges their story you’re right by their side, Libra, with just a speckle (!) of self-interest in the mix. That historic body issue stays in the past.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 11

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Surprise, surprise, Scorpio! As soon as you create a new contacts list, tweak your daily routine, or take up a stimulating activity, your self-esteem or health improves. A monetary anomaly works in your favour.

Lucky numbers 4, 12, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

You tackle a workout routine with no hesitation, Sagittarius, but are you prepared to take on a new relationship, extended family, or someone’s limited baggage with as much gusto? Memorabilia equals dollars in the bank.

Lucky numbers 13, 31, 37

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If you’re masking those feelings, Capricon, you could be blocking the development of a romantic relationship, keeping a family member at bay, or preventing a promotion from happening. Find the right stretches for those joints.

Lucky numbers 5, 9, 21

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Keep doing what you’re doing! Your X-factor is flying, Aquarius, when introduced to individuals who spell future success, compatible relating, or financial flexibility. A family member’s condition is more than manageable via alternative methods.

Lucky numbers 6, 30, 41

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Catfish beware! Being on the ball these days when someone presents as something they’re not, Pisces, it’s easy to dodge a fake invitation, residential offer or dating profiler. On the flip side, a work or housing opportunity is totally legit.

Lucky numbers 36, 38, 45

