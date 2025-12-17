Monthly horoscope: January 2026

Your January horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

Aries January Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

With your life traveling along a recommended route early-month, Aries, you’re suddenly ready to use your superannuation, cash in those shares, or appoint the kids’ inheritance.

Treating yourself to a holiday, coastal home, or something that’s shared serious space on your vision board is on the cards mid-month.

How can you say ‘no’ to a second date or adorable family addition later in your month…?

Taurus January Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

It’s easy-peasy settling into a brand-new lifestyle that ticks all your boxes, caters for certain family members, or has links to future personal success mid-month.

If someone feels like the right fit for a business venture, the spare room, or your ring finger, Taurus, why let fruitless fear block the next step?

High on your late-month agenda is following up an inheritance, refund or deposit.

Gemini January Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

As you realise what makes a romantic relationship, platonic friendship or family connection tick early in your month, Gemini, it becomes crystal clear that abandoning because of momentary boredom doesn’t serve you.

Laying fresh foundations for a dollar-building enterprise, essential workspace, or forever home takes up time as your month progresses.

Finding the cause of a body issue means more physical activity or road trips ahead.

Cancer January Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Conflicted about where your significant relationship needs to go, how to regain your confidence to date again, or which location to replant your roots?

Expect a lightbulb moment to guide you in the right direction as the month kicks off.

Channeling your energy into projects involving family fulfillment, further education or fitness enhancement is top of your list mid-month, Cancer, especially as it indirectly puts more money on the map.

Leo January Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Thanks to a dark chapter coming to an abrupt end as the month begins, Leo, your family life takes a lovely detour, a dollar-adding home project comes back to life, or an overdue reunion with a past person takes place.

The result of a work matter, home deposit or health investigation is good news late-month, giving you zero excuse not to take your partner or kids on a gorgeous getaway.

Virgo January Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Why not push hard concerning a legal issue, money matter or property purchase mid-month?

It’s not like you haven’t got a 99.9 percent chance of coming up trumps.

Discover an activity that keeps your stress levels to a bare minimum, keeps the kids out of mischief, or keeps the spark alive in your relationship late-month, Virgo, and just in time for a surprise announcement or major opportunity.

Libra January Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

Pose that question to your work group, friend posse or blood relations before taking your New Year’s resolution to the crowds, Libra, as early-month is your stepping stone to success.

No time like mid-month to crank that relationship up to the next level, choose you over someone else’s desires, or change your mind about a new connection.

Sign up for additional training or extra dollars late-month.

Scorpio January Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

This month’s start revs up your personal power to the point of ghosting someone who’s blocked your path, getting a financially-viable scheme up and running, or imprinting your name on a piece of property.

Be a standout mid-month with an upgraded wardrobe, banging blog, or sellout commodity.

How far will a relative go with a sporting option, as a team player, or with a shared heirloom?

Sagittarius January Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

Once you unplug from devices early-month, you’re back to being your true warrior self, Sagittarius, taking part in anything capable of getting your body back into banging shape, completing that study semester, or taking a bite out of a big-bicky business.

It’s goodbye to trivial conversations later in your month, as deep discussions open up avenues for real relating with someone you love or have your heart set on.

Capricorn January Horoscope: December 22-January 20

Tempted to climb a financial, family or familiar mountain that once seemed totally out of reach?

Yes, you are, Capricorn – simply because of your flying attitude, crazy support network, and top-notch skillset.

Manifesting the love-of-your-life sounds like a lot, but if single, late-month proposes romantic commitment. Coupled-up? Reigniting the spark is simple through active listening, shared activities, or unrelenting perseverance.

Aquarius January Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

Evaluating your emotions concerning a potential partnership, family decision or solid sale?

It literally brings you to the point of no-turning-back, Aquarius, which means your next exciting phase is signed, sealed and delivered by mid-month’s arrival.

Finding your true calling may have happened eons ago, but as you month rolls out, it couldn’t be clearer monetarily that you made the right call.

Did you ever think a younger relative would say ‘yes’ to living life to the full again? Well, just look at them now!

Pisces January Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

Prepare for a magical boost to your financial situation early-month through a joint project, relative’s kindness, or sale of an heirloom.

Your love-life earns a passion injection mid-month, Pisces, with your longtime relationship receiving a make-over, fresh-off-the-profile partnership pinpointed for love and longevity, or your decision to remain single thrown out the window.

That ‘smells fishy’ home business now sports a beautiful perfume.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

