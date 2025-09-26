Monthly horoscope: October 2025

Your October horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month
Aries October Horoscope: March 21 – April 20
Draw out your social butterfly self for a must-attend engagement, wedding or divorce party early-month, Aries.
You could meet someone worth your time, energy and, if single, ring finger.
By late-month, it’s game on for a short-term investment, long-term position, or extended getaway.
Don’t wait another month to contact a needy family member, distant friend or late-night chat buddy.
Taurus October Horoscope: April 21 – May 21
By taking a deliberate detour from a shonky situation, unsatisfactory job or long road trip early in your month, Taurus, you’re instantly on a path to more personal fulfilment and in a seriously safe space.
Mid-month surprises you with a romantic message to boost your self-esteem.
Your envied cooking skills, green thumb or self-care routine could add a few dollars to your wallet later this month..
Gemini October Horoscope: May 22 – June 21
Relationship goals, work wishes or family ambitions come to fruition as mid-month arrives, Gemini, making it possible to commence a personal project sitting idly on your to-do list.
It’s your job to calm the farm when youngsters or elderly mates get over-excited about a home addition later in the month.
If you like a hot meal, soft bed and room service, late-month has you covered.
Cancer October Horoscope: June 22 – July 23
You’ve done your part, Cancer, and now it’s up to others to chip in with a few dollars, sign up for an additional shift, or host this month’s dinner party.
So as not to miss a cut-price property purchase, rental reduction or bargain house-share mid-month, check your inbox, missed calls or voice messages regularly.
Late-month makes way for a loved-up road trip or staycation.
Leo October Horoscope: July 24 – August 23
Carefully take one step at a time, Leo, or you run the risk of missing out on one of the best jobs, relationships or homes you could only imagine mid-month.
A new gym, childcare facility or retirement home has great recommendations, Leo, but carefully check it out yourself before signing-up in person or online later in the month.
Why not take an alternative route to keep your passengers entertained?
Virgo October Horoscope: August 24 – September 23
Once you do the big reveal early-month you’ve opened Pandora’s box for more attention and respect from those you love, your love target, or your team leader.
A stream of financial mistakes or health hiccups inadvertently leads to an expanded income or a better body as your month unfolds!
Late-month says, don’t forget to book those tickets before they sell out or someone loses interest.
Libra October Horoscope: September 24 – October 23
Is your mood hanging in the balance because others aren’t prepared to pull their weight as far as kids, housework or payments are concerned?
Take a deep breath, Libra, as mid-month shows a turnaround as someone steps in.
Finding a nice midpoint between your work and personal life is highlighted late-month, bringing romance to the table without docking your pay.
Scorpio October Horoscope: October 24 – November 22
As you feel a sense of exploration flowing through your healthy veins, Scorpio, early-month is peppered with opportunities to travel to unusual places, sign up for further education, or seriously increase your income.
On the flip side, and closer to home, researching pain-free birth techniques, learning how to care for a relative, or redecorating your work room is on the cards.
As mid-month slides in, talk around the breakfast table lands on outdoor activities, cultural education, or further commitment to your chosen person.
Sagittarius October Horoscope: November 23 – December 21
As things accelerate on the financial front, in your love-life, or with a family expansion program, Sagittarius, there’s no time like early-month to get those loose ends tied up for a streamlined experience.
Go for gold watching replays on the screen but maybe not such a good idea to press replay on a past connection.
A group getaway or social event is your highway to harmony late-month.
Capricorn October Horoscope: December 22-January 20
Feeling the urge to swap places with a co-worker, bestie or neighbour?
Strangely enough, Capricorn, they could have the same idea, with mid-month making the switcheroo a reality.
Open your creative window when applying for a position, making-over the kids’ room, or zhooshing up an outfit.
Think things through before lending a friend well-loved bling or well-earned money late-month.
Aquarius October Horoscope: January 21 – February 19
Your thoughts rarely deceive you, Aquarius, but your feelings can get a little murky, especially with relationship decisions.
Thankfully, early-month gives you a clear heads-up on your emotional needs.
By mid-month, go hard with a financial opportunity, work assignment or fitness routine to get the rewards.
Entering late-month, your way with words gives you social significance.
Pisces October Horoscope: February 20 – March 20
Switch on your scaled-up charisma early-month, Pisces, particularly if ‘Plan A’ means attaining the status you long for at your job, online or within your relationship.
It won’t be the same without a certain connection coming to the party mid-month.
But it won’t be long before you reconnect under better circumstances.
A new member joins your family or club with bells on by late-month.
