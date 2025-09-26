Monthly horoscope: October 2025

Your October horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

Advertisement

Aries October Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Draw out your social butterfly self for a must-attend engagement, wedding or divorce party early-month, Aries.



You could meet someone worth your time, energy and, if single, ring finger.



By late-month, it’s game on for a short-term investment, long-term position, or extended getaway.



Don’t wait another month to contact a needy family member, distant friend or late-night chat buddy.

Taurus October Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

By taking a deliberate detour from a shonky situation, unsatisfactory job or long road trip early in your month, Taurus, you’re instantly on a path to more personal fulfilment and in a seriously safe space.

Advertisement

Mid-month surprises you with a romantic message to boost your self-esteem.

Your envied cooking skills, green thumb or self-care routine could add a few dollars to your wallet later this month..

Gemini October Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

Relationship goals, work wishes or family ambitions come to fruition as mid-month arrives, Gemini, making it possible to commence a personal project sitting idly on your to-do list.

Advertisement

It’s your job to calm the farm when youngsters or elderly mates get over-excited about a home addition later in the month.

If you like a hot meal, soft bed and room service, late-month has you covered.

Cancer October Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

You’ve done your part, Cancer, and now it’s up to others to chip in with a few dollars, sign up for an additional shift, or host this month’s dinner party.

Advertisement

So as not to miss a cut-price property purchase, rental reduction or bargain house-share mid-month, check your inbox, missed calls or voice messages regularly.

Late-month makes way for a loved-up road trip or staycation.

Leo October Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Carefully take one step at a time, Leo, or you run the risk of missing out on one of the best jobs, relationships or homes you could only imagine mid-month.

Advertisement

A new gym, childcare facility or retirement home has great recommendations, Leo, but carefully check it out yourself before signing-up in person or online later in the month.

Why not take an alternative route to keep your passengers entertained?

Virgo October Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Once you do the big reveal early-month you’ve opened Pandora’s box for more attention and respect from those you love, your love target, or your team leader.

Advertisement

A stream of financial mistakes or health hiccups inadvertently leads to an expanded income or a better body as your month unfolds!

Late-month says, don’t forget to book those tickets before they sell out or someone loses interest.

Libra October Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

Is your mood hanging in the balance because others aren’t prepared to pull their weight as far as kids, housework or payments are concerned?

Advertisement

Take a deep breath, Libra, as mid-month shows a turnaround as someone steps in.

Finding a nice midpoint between your work and personal life is highlighted late-month, bringing romance to the table without docking your pay.

Scorpio October Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

As you feel a sense of exploration flowing through your healthy veins, Scorpio, early-month is peppered with opportunities to travel to unusual places, sign up for further education, or seriously increase your income.

Advertisement

On the flip side, and closer to home, researching pain-free birth techniques, learning how to care for a relative, or redecorating your work room is on the cards.

As mid-month slides in, talk around the breakfast table lands on outdoor activities, cultural education, or further commitment to your chosen person.

Sagittarius October Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

As things accelerate on the financial front, in your love-life, or with a family expansion program, Sagittarius, there’s no time like early-month to get those loose ends tied up for a streamlined experience.

Advertisement

Go for gold watching replays on the screen but maybe not such a good idea to press replay on a past connection.

A group getaway or social event is your highway to harmony late-month.

Capricorn October Horoscope: December 22-January 20

Feeling the urge to swap places with a co-worker, bestie or neighbour?

Advertisement

Strangely enough, Capricorn, they could have the same idea, with mid-month making the switcheroo a reality.

Open your creative window when applying for a position, making-over the kids’ room, or zhooshing up an outfit.

Think things through before lending a friend well-loved bling or well-earned money late-month.

Aquarius October Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

Advertisement

Your thoughts rarely deceive you, Aquarius, but your feelings can get a little murky, especially with relationship decisions.

Thankfully, early-month gives you a clear heads-up on your emotional needs.

By mid-month, go hard with a financial opportunity, work assignment or fitness routine to get the rewards.

Entering late-month, your way with words gives you social significance.

Advertisement

Pisces October Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

Switch on your scaled-up charisma early-month, Pisces, particularly if ‘Plan A’ means attaining the status you long for at your job, online or within your relationship.

It won’t be the same without a certain connection coming to the party mid-month.

But it won’t be long before you reconnect under better circumstances.

Advertisement

A new member joins your family or club with bells on by late-month.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement