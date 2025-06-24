Your July monthly horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month
Aries July Horoscope: March 21 – April 20
Losing momentum? Early-month has those short bursts of enthusiasm being challenged, Aries, but hang in there, as your interest is re-sparked when mid-month arrives.
Freshening up your finances is late-month’s treat, with a work meeting or coffee catch-up being a key part of this welcome boost.
Feeling loved-up knows no limits, thanks to a staycation or short getaway in the mix.
Taurus July Horoscope: April 21 – May 21
There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing your nearest-and-dearest thrive, finances fill out, or significant relationship reach next-level commitment, Taurus, and mid-month has this happening on steroids.
If you’re aiming to achieve top-shelf results from a property sale, rental property or property-linked course, late-month has you covered.
Later in your month, that lingering body issue or neighbourhood drama is on its way out.
Gemini July Horoscope: May 22 – June 21
Early-month highlights a home-makeover, body transformation or relationship conversion taking up your time and giving you an ear-to-ear smile.
If you’re over being handcuffed to a computer, working onsite or continuously crunching those numbers, Gemini, late-month holds a nice twist that frees you up and provides super alternatives.
Kicking off a love journey means making manoeuvres you may not have attempted until now.
Cancer July Horoscope: June 22 – July 23
Herald a new chapter in a zone that’s been hanging from a thread early-month, Cancer, removing you from anything toxic while bathing you in a stream of confidence, happiness and love.
That body boost or home add-on you’ve been debating is actioned mid-month, with extra dollars making the venture possible.
Your significant other or new love target has news that could involve rings-and-things late-month.
Leo July Horoscope: July 24 – August 23
Even if there is no official word regarding a job opening pay increase or home vacancy early in your month, Leo, you can expect positive movement as mid-month moves in.
If single, a red-hot attraction is underlined as your month unfolds; and if happily coupled-up, regaining your original mojo comes as a lovely surprise.
A love-money infusion occurs late-month, courtesy of a family business, joint investment or inheritance.
That irritating back or blood pressure issue is made manageable.
Virgo July Horoscope: August 24 – September 23
You are so cash-covered when an income boost, online sale or lump sum payment hits your bank account, Virgo, perfectly timed for the home deposit, car search or shelved engagement scratching at your door mid-month.
Inspiration for a special outfit, room re-design or banging blog comes to you later in the month, which indirectly results in building a stronger bond with a certain family member, your beloved or bestie
Libra July Horoscope: September 24 – October 23
Unfreezing those plastic cards or applying for a loan won’t be necessary as your month launches, Libra, with an application reply, networking scheme or work-from-home job catering for your outgoings very nicely, thank you very much!
Rewind to a few years back – you could get a second chance with that one who got away mid-month.
Contentedly coupled-up? They may regret letting you slip through their fingers.
Scorpio July Horoscope: October 24 – November 22
Flicking through the pages of old text-books or scrolling through the range of online courses available, Scorpio, leads to upskilling, changing careers or commencing a home business.
Your increased self-esteem gains more attention from your partner or someone you’ve been crushing on as your month continues.
It’s time for more love and affection to infiltrate your world from all angles – particularly with a cherished relative showing their face again.
Sagittarius July Horoscope: November 23 – December 21
Running red lights within your love-life comes to a halt early-month, Sagittarius, as you adopt a more sensible approach to relationships.
This could see you reaching your ultimate romantic goals by late-month, with family expansion plans or co-habitation part of the equation.
Topping up your pay-packet comes from an unexpected source as you move into the latter part of your month; but don’t feel you have to sacrifice holiday plans in the process.
Capricorn July Horoscope: December 22-January 20
That happy conclusion you’ve been wishing for comes to fruition early-month, Capricorn, and all thanks to the dedication, patience and energy you pull out of – well – nowhere!
Upgrading your hairstyle, wardrobe or workstation is an external symbol of your inner growth happening in leaps and bounds.
Kicking back with a good book and your fave beverage is a prelude to kicking up your romantic heels late-month.
Aquarius July Horoscope: January 21 – February 19
Those relationship blocks have been off the charts, Aquarius, but as early-month slides into view, rev up for chapter two with a past connection, commencement of a mutually-satisfying special friendship, or is it time to choose wedding venues?
A stream of information marks the start of solving a family mystery, property query or reproduction question mid-month.
Those repetitive good results show how well you are treating your body.
Pisces July Horoscope: February 20 – March 20
Keep that innate compassion on hand when disclosing your plans moving forward with loved ones mid-month, Pisces, as although you can’t wait to get moving, they may not be ready to say a transient goodbye.
Tweaking your monetary movement enables you to stretch things out as you conquer one goal, followed by the next.
Everything is in place for a reunion with someone who makes you feel extra-special.
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings