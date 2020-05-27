The structure is New Zealand's first home made from shipping containers and is built on a cliff face.

It includes a spiral staircase, outdoor home spa, a media room and balcony.

It was designed and built by former owner Ross Stevens between 2003 and 2010 but for the past six years has been used as an Airbnb.

But that could all change with the property up for auction on June 12, where it is expected to sell for at least 587,000 AUD or 630,000 NZD.

But with the property, in Owhiro Bay, Wellington, attracting lots of interest it could sell for even more.