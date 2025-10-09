Quick and easy stretches for busy lives

Tired of stiff shoulders, tight hips and aching joints after sitting for too long? Yet find it hard to set aside time to stretch it all out? The good news is that you don’t have to spend hours in the gym or have a complicated yoga routine to keep your body moving freely. Just a few easy stretches and small daily habit changes keep your muscles and joints moving the way they should. Without it, things can tighten up, making everyday tasks feel harder. Just two minutes is all it takes to start feeling your best.

Quick stretches for stiffness

The trick is to keep it realistic if you want to make lasting change. Set yourself a goal to sneak in small movements during ‘waiting time’. Often called habit stacking, it’s about pairing a new habit with an existing one. Whether that’s a gentle shoulder roll while the kettle boils, calf raises as you wait in line for a coffee or reaching both arms overhead for a satisfying spine stretch before bed. These little movements help wake up the body and give your joints a break.

Desk-friendly relief

If you spend hours at a desk, aim to stand or stretch every 30 minutes. Not only does it help refresh your concentration, but it also gives your muscles and circulation a boost. Try clasping your hands behind your back and opening through the chest, or a simple seated twist: sit tall, place your right hand on the back of the chair and gently rotate. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

Release your wrists

All that scrolling and texting adds up! Arthritis Australia reports that almost 15% of Australians live with arthritis, and wrist and hand joints are often among those affected. Whether it’s manual labour at work, typing at a computer and even the way your hold you phone- it can all contribute to discomfort. To ease tightness in your hands and wrists, extend one arm out in front with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back the fingers, stretching through the forearm. Hold for a few slow breaths, then switch sides.

Make screen time, stretch time

Love a Netflix binge? Use this time as a reminder for some micro movements. Flex and point your toes or roll your ankles while you scroll. Before a new episode starts, pause for a hip-flexor stretch to combat stiffness: step one foot forward into a mini lunge and gently press your hips forward.

Everyday joint support

Looking after your joints doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, you’re probably already doing these in your daily life. Taking the stairs, getting off the bus one stop early or a few stretches before bed all add up. And for busy days, it helps to know there are on-the-go support options designed to fit into your lifestyle like the new Blackmores Joint Mobility Plus.

Just as stretches are small habits to incorporate, this once-daily, chewable tablet formulated with UC-II Collagen—a trending ingredient in joint health research—is just as easy to add to your routine. The tablet is easy to take anytime, anywhere— just pop it in your mouth, chew it and go. Blackmores Joint Mobility Plus relieves mild joint aches and pains in active individuals, and supports collagen formation, joint cartilage health, and joint mobility.

*Always read the label and follow the directions for use

Moving better doesn’t mean doing more — it’s about weaving little moments of mobility into your day, so you feel free to do the things you love. Why not try one of these stretches today and see how much lighter you feel?

