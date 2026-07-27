Christine hired Juliana to take care of her daughter. It cost the mum her life.

When Brendan Banfield reported killing a home intruder during a violent attack on his wife Christine, police initially believed they were investigating a tragic home invasion.

Detectives uncovered evidence of Banfield’s affair with the family’s au pair, Juliana Magalhaes

In 2026, Brendan Banfield was convicted of murder

The Banfield family seemed to have it all.

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Brendan Banfield had a career in tax enforcement, while his caring wife, Christine, 37, was a pediatric nurse.

The pair had a four-year-old daughter and a live-in au pair named Juliana.

To their neighbours, they were the picture of a perfect suburban family.

In truth, though, that picture was cracking.

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Inside the Banfield home was a secret affair – and a deadly plan.

In February 2023, police were called to the house. Brendan had come home, he told officers, to find a home invader attacking his wife with a knife.

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The Banfield family.

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He’d reached for his gun and fired, trying to stop the man and save Christine.

But he’d failed. Christine and the man, who was later identified as Joseph Ryan, 39, lay dead on the floor in a gruesome scene.

There were early signs that Christine’s tragic and senseless death was not all it seemed.

For one, police found no sign of forced entry.

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And as detectives began comparing witness statements with forensic and digital evidence, the cracks in Brendan’s version of events grew.

What first looked like a frenzied home invasion began to look, prosecutors said, like a scene that had been staged. And at the centre of the case was the Banfields’ au pair.

Juliana Peres Magalhaes was in her early 20s, far from her home in Brazil, and entrusted with caring for the couple’s child.

Instead of being someone Christine could count on, Juliana had become involved in an affair with her husband.

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According to prosecutors, Brendan wanted a new life with Juliana – but without the cost or inconvenience of going through a divorce.

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Juliana Peres Magalhaes.

They alleged that, instead of ending his marriage honestly, he’d seen Christine, the mother of his child, as an obstacle to be removed.

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But that left the question – who was Joseph Ryan? And why had he been killed too?

As investigators dug deeper into the Banfields’ lives, they uncovered a profile on a social networking site associated with fetishism and sexual role-play.

The profile was Christine’s.

Through that account, prosecutors said, a conversation had been struck up with Joseph Ryan. He had no known personal connection to the Banfields. But via the app, he was invited to their home for a consensual sexual encounter with Christine.

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Except, prosecutors argued, Joseph was being lured into a trap.

It wasn’t Christine he was speaking with at all, it was her killers.

The plan was for Joseph to turn up at the home, where he’d meet a confused Christine, who would have no idea why this stranger was at her house, and expecting sex.

Then Brendan would arrive home once Joseph was inside the house. He’d kill Christine, frame Joseph as the killer and paint himself as a hero.

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It was like something out of a movie.

READ MORE: He controlled my life for years. Then he tried to take my sight

Brendon Banfield. Credit: Fairfax County Police

But how much had Juliana known about the plan?

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The investigation took months. Then, in October 2023, Juliana Magalhaes was arrested and charged in connection with the killings.

But as the case against Brendan grew stronger, Juliana’s loyalties changed. She accepted a plea deal, which saw her charges reduced to involuntary manslaughter in Joseph Ryan’s death, and she agreed to testify for the prosecution.

Sentencing her to 10 years in jail under the deal, Judge Penney Azcarate told Magalhaes, 25, that her actions had been ‘deliberate, self-serving and demonstrated a profound disregard for human life.’

Her decision to testify against Brendan Banfield proved explosive.

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On the witness stand, Magalhaes gave jurors a deeply damaging account of her lover. Banfield had orchestrated the scheme, she said, and together they had used the fake online profile to lure Joseph Ryan to the house. She said Joseph believed he was going there for a consensual encounter – not walking into a deadly ambush.

Juliana Magalhaes was arrested and charged in connection with the killings. Credit: Fairfax County Police

Magalhaes testified that after Banfield shot Joseph, and stabbed Christine, she fired a second shot at him herself, at Banfield’s request.

With her testimony and the prosecutors trove of digital messages, forensic findings and physical evidence from inside the home, the writing was on the wall for Banfield.

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In February 2026, in Fairfax Country District Court, a jury found Brendan Banfield, 41, guilty of the aggravated murders of Christine and Joseph, as well as related charges including firearms offences and child endangerment, given his young daughter had been in the home at the time.

The callous killer had not only taken the life of his wife in her own home, he’d schemed for months to lure an innocent stranger into his plan and taken his life too.

‘The level of cruelty, calculation, and inhumanity in this case reflects something far deeper than anger or lust – it reflects evil,’ Judge Azcarate told Banfield.

Christine’s sister Danielle read an emotional statement to court, saying she knew Christine’s last thoughts would have been fears about the future of her young daughter.

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‘I will tell [Christine’s daughter] who her mother was, remind her of her big laugh and even bigger heart,’ she said, adding she’d carry the grief of losing her sister alongside her gratitude for the love they’d shared for 37 years.

Ryan’s mother, Deidre, described her son as a kind man who cared for neglected dogs.

In June this year, Brendan Banfield was told he’d spend the rest of his life behind bars

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