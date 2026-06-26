Vanessa Marcotte went for a jog near her mum’s home. She never returned.

Vanessa Marcotte, a 27 year old Google employee, was murdered while out jogging during a visit to her parents in August 2016

DNA evidence led investigators to Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery

He was sentenced in 2022, and today Vanessa’s loved ones continue her legacy through a foundation promoting safety and violence prevention

Vanessa Marcotte was bursting with potential.

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At just 27 years old, she was working her way up the tech career ladder at Google after graduating with honours from university.

With her tumbling, dark wavy hair and beautiful smile, Vanessa was living an exciting life surrounded by friends.

Despite her busy schedule, she maintained a close relationship with her parents, John and Rossana, and spent the weekend visiting them in August 2016.

On Saturday evening, she went to dinner with her dad.

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The next day, she said goodbye to her mum and went out for a jog.

When Vanessa hadn’t returned a few hours later, Rossana called the police.

‘It was too late.’

A missing person’s enquiry was launched, but, despite search efforts from locals and police, it was too late.

Vanessa’s partially clothed body was discovered in woodland 800 metres from her mother’s home.

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Vanessa Marcotte (Credit: Instagram @vtmfoundation)

An autopsy revealed Vanessa had been sexually assaulted, strangled and burned.

Vanessa’s shorts, underwear, phone and earphones were missing, but one of her joggers was found near her body.

Forensics were able to obtain some DNA from an unknown person from under Vanessa’s fingernails.

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The profile revealed the suspect was a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s.

They needed to find this man, so a murder investigation was soon underway.

FBI profilers said Vanessa was likely killed by a stranger, and someone local to the area.

A tip phone line was set up.

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Police said Vanessa’s killer would likely have cuts and bruises as there was clear evidence she’d put up a tremendous fight.

Within days, the tip line had received 1300 calls.

READ MORE TRUE CRIME: My brother was killed over sneakers

Many locals reported seeing a dark SUV in the area around the time of Vanessa’s disappearance, but police could not establish who it belonged to.

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‘A suspect was arrested.’

Finally, nine months later, in April 2017, a suspect was arrested in connection with Vanessa’s murder.

Officer Robert Parr had noticed a green Ford being driven by a man matching the DNA-based description of Vanessa’s killer.

He used the number plate to track down the owner – 31-year-old married father of three, Angelo Colon-Ortiz.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz (Credit: Getty Images)

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At his home, Colon-Ortiz underwent a DNA test, which confirmed he was a match with the sample found at the scene.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with attempt to rape, and murder. He pleaded not guilty, but later accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to second degree murder and unarmed robbery.

In October 2022, Judge Janet Kenton-Walker sentenced Colon-Ortiz to 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge.

He was also sentenced to 20 years on the unarmed robbery charges.

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Between the two charges, he would not be eligible for parole before spending 45 years in prison.

‘Justice will be served.’

After the sentencing, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D Early Jr said, ‘We know nothing can bring Vanessa back, but we know, through the meticulous work of the prosecutors and investigators involved, justice will be served and the plea allows Vanessa’s family to move on from this tragedy.’

Addressing the courtroom, Vanessa’s mum Rossana spoke of Colon-Oritz’s ‘brutal and evil actions’.

‘I will never be able to experience Vanessa’s future achievements in her career or personal life.

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‘I will never see her in her wedding gown, I will never have the pleasure of being a devoted grandmother to her children. And, as I age, I will never be comforted or cared for by Vanessa.’

She also spoke of the gut-wrenching recent loss of her husband, John.

‘Regardless of the reason stated on his death certificate, he died of a broken heart caused by his deep and endless grief.

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Crowds gather after a vigil for Vanessa Marcotte (Credit: Getty Images)

‘I would like the court and the parole board to take note that in the last 10 days, I have had to write John’s obituary and my victim impact statement regarding Vanessa’s murder. Neither of which should have happened.’

Vanessa’s uncle, Steven Therrien, read a statement on behalf of John.

‘Vanessa was his only child,’ he began. ‘She was the love of his life. Her presence, her voice, and her words could immediately elevate his mood and provide him with endless joy and happiness. Her accomplishments made him swell with pride. Her smile and laughter fed his spirit.’

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Speaking of John’s agreement with the plea deal, he said, ‘Let’s get this monster off the street. Let’s keep him there for as long as we can. I’ll be dead long before he has a chance to seek a parole hearing so that is fine by me.’

In the wake of their daughter’s death, Vanessa’s cousin Caroline Tocci, along with her childhood friend Ashley McNiff, co-founded the Vanessa T Marcotte Foundation.

Offering a number of workshops on violence prevention, runner safety, and healthy relationships for people of all ages, the organisation aims to empower women, promote gender equality and advocate for a world where it is ‘safe and free to live boldly’.

‘Every woman deserves to be able to go for a walk.’

Speaking about their work, Ashley said, ‘I think every woman deserves to be able to go for a walk on a Sunday afternoon without the fear of being murdered, and I think for us, that’s what drove us to do this.

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‘Vanessa would have wanted us to take action. She’d be proud of what we’re accomplishing in her honour to make the world a safer place.’

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