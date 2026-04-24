Smiling assassin: Debra Patton murdered her sister then buried her in the backyard

Karen Pais was an outgoing and well-loved member of her community who lived an active life

Comparatively, Karen’s sister, Debra, was socially withdrawn, without a job and incredibly angry

After their parents died, Karen invited Debra to come live with her, but it eventually cost her life

There was nothing Karen Pais wouldn’t do for people. Always helping out neighbours, she was fiercely loyal to friends and family.

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After a successful career in construction, kind-hearted Karen, who never married or had children, nursed her elderly parents when they were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and cancer, until they tragically lost their battles. Inheriting their house, she worked to keep it in tip-top shape.

Social Karen also loved to go out with friends.

She was the polar opposite to her sister, Debra, who was 13 months older. Debra had married a man named Don, before going on to welcome their son Christopher.

But unlike Karen, Debra struggled to hold down a job. She also became increasingly angry, lashing out on her husband and isolating herself from friends.

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The couple split in 1998 after 25 years together, yet Karen remained close with her nephew and ex-brother-in-law.

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Karen was an incredibly loved member of her community.

In 2010, when Debra needed a place to stay, Karen asked her to move in. Karen also invited Debra to join her many gatherings in the house with friends, where they played games and drank wine.

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But soon, their relationship became volatile. Friends could tell how jealous Debra was of her sister’s money, having saved for years, and her well-kept home.

In time, Debra became more distant, keeping mostly to her room and refusing to talk to her sister. Keen to put her stamp on the house, Debra took over the guest room, where she set up an office but didn’t seem to work. She also claimed the main fridge in the kitchen, leaving the spare one in the garage for Karen.

But things went from bad to worse when Debra threw out Karen’s furniture, replacing it with her own.

‘She’s got no one else to turn to.’

Friends urged Karen to ask Debra to leave, but she didn’t have the heart to follow through.

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‘She’s got no-one else to turn to,’ she said.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Karen refused to let it stop her enjoying her life. In May 2021, she attended a friend’s pool party where they planned a group hairstyling appointment.

But later when her close friends Pam Nelson and Jan Wilder texted Karen to confirm details, they were bemused at her response.

I’ll pass, Karen replied, curtly.

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Karen (left) with her sister Debra (right) when they were younger.

Further texts and calls went unanswered. It was incredibly out of character for bubbly Karen, who’d been pals with Pam for more than 25 years.

The pair went to Karen’s house to check on her, but no-one answered the door.

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They called police to perform a welfare check, but they too got no response. Later, another group of friends attended the home, entering through an unlocked door.

They noted a fresh dirt pile in the backyard, yet there was no sign of Karen, though her purse, driver’s licence, and bank cards were there.

Police returned and questioned Debra on the whereabouts of her sister.

She admitted they had personal issues, but said she didn’t know anything more, claiming the dirt in the backyard was a result of a lemon tree having been recently removed.

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Still, suspecting foul play, authorities sought a warrant to send a forensics team to the home. Shockingly, they found the dirt pile was disguising a shallow grave, where human remains were found wrapped in garbage bags, bound in bungee cords and duct tape.

They also located glasses, earrings and a distinctive necklace with a charm that read Karen.

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Debra was found guilty of her sister’s murder.

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Coroners determined the remains were indeed Karen. The 66-year-old had been fatally shot in the chest.

Locals were mystified. Who would want to kill such a wonderful lady?

But Karen’s friends told police how Karen had predicted her own death at the hands of Debra.

‘She always told us if I disappear or I’m dead, tell them my sister did it.’

‘She always told us if I disappear or I’m dead, tell them my sister did it,’ Pam later recounted.

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Debra’s ex-husband Don also explained to investigators that despite her size, Debra’s terrible temper led to violence.

‘Every once in a while, she’d pound her fists on my chest, but she was a very tiny lady,’ he said. Debra had even attacked her prospective daughter-in-law, causing a rift with her only child.

Debra showed no remorse. Credit: Fox 13

Surveillance camera footage from a neighbour showed Debra taking two trips in her sister’s car and throwing out six garbage bags, days after Karen was last seen alive.

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Forensic analysts also found DNA matching Debra’s in latex gloves inside the makeshift grave.

Debra was arrested for murder but deemed incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness.

‘Two people go into a house. One comes out. The other one was murdered.’

In January 2026, after being declared fit for trial following time in hospital, Debra Patton, 72, appeared in Hillsborough County Court, US. The defence claimed there was no direct evidence tying Debra to the killing, but the prosecution argued that the case came down to ‘simple math’.

‘Two people go into a house. One comes out. The other one was murdered,’ lawyer John Terry stated.

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It took the jury just one hour to find Debra Patton guilty. Still, she showed no remorse. ‘I do stand here blameless for this,’ she swore to Judge Robin Fuson.

But he was not falling for the lies, calling her actions ‘unfathomable’.

Returning to court the following month, Debra Patton laughed in the dock as she was jailed for life.

‘We had a really good friend that we love dearly and that loved us… and we will never ever forget her,’ Jan later told news outlet Tampa Bay 28.

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