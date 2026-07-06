He controlled my life for years. Then he tried to take my sight

Heather believed her controlling husband was just being protective until years of coercive control escalated into unimaginable violence.

After he poured a corrosive chemical into her eyes, Heather was left fighting for her sight, enduring multiple reconstructive surgeries.

Now reunited with her daughters, she’s bravely sharing her story to raise awareness of domestic violence and encouraging other victim-survivors to seek help.

Here, Heather Cornelius, 37, tells her story in her own words.

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Watching my hubby, John* then 40, helping our two girls with their homework, I was in awe.

‘What’s four plus five?’ he asked, quizzing Stella*, then nine, and Sophie*, four, on their maths at the

dinner table.

He’s such a hands on Dad, I smiled.

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We’d met through online dating 11 years earlier in May 2011, when he was 33 and I was 22. Charming and confident, he instantly swept me off my feet.

Presenting me with homemade dinners and bouquets of flowers, he was so thoughtful and made me feel like the only girl in the world.

We tied the knot just one year later in May 2012.

For the most part, we were really happy.

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But like all relationships, it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

John wasn’t comfortable with me going out to bars with friends, so I stopped, which caused me to drift apart from my mates.

My older sister worried that he was controlling, but I thought he was just looking out for me.

‘You seem happy and taken care of,’ my parents said.

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But they often clashed personalities with John.

READ MORE: ‘A stranger threw Kari’s son off the third floor balcony’

Heather on her wedding day (Credit: Supplied)

In time, my two sisters stopped visiting.

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Then shortly after welcoming Sophie in November 2016, John discovered he had another daughter, Stella, then five.

‘I had a one night stand soon after we met,’ he confessed, but he had no idea the woman had fallen pregnant.

I was in total shock, but seeing the pain in his eyes, I forgave him and fell completely in love with sweet Stella.

We were granted full custody of Stella when she was five, and I eventually adopted her.

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John was a doting dad to both girls, leaving his job as a truck driver to stay home with them.

In 2018 we relocated to New Orleans after I joined the US Coast Guard.

Living far away from friends and family, John struggled with the isolation.

He grew anxious and paranoid, becoming fixated on who I was spending my time with.

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He even put a GPS tracker in my car and installed a program on my phone so he could see my location.

‘To keep you safe,’ he reasoned.

But I knew he was secretly listening to my calls, so I always kept them short.

READ MORE: ‘Dad set us on fire: ‘I thought I was going to die’’

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Heather before the shocking attack (Credit: Supplied)

By November 2021 John’s mood swings and controlling behaviour had dramatically escalated.

He would accuse me of being unfaithful and talk about taking the girls away from me.

He became physically and sexually violent, choking me until I passed out on several occasions.

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Afterwards, he’d apologise. But his remorse never lasted long.

Scared I wouldn’t be believed, and having drifted so far away from friends and family, I didn’t go to the police.

In truth, I never actually felt unsafe – that is until it was too late.

Over time, John had convinced me I didn’t have any family or friends, isolating me further.

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He also had full control of our finances, even though I was the family breadwinner. So I had no means to leave him.

One night in July 2022, John sat me in a chair and shaved off my waist-length brown hair. I was too scared to protest and was terrified he’d take the kids away from me if I left.

‘Look how ugly you are,’ he spat.

That November I tried to flee.

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I knew if I took the kids, it would only anger him more, so I left them fast asleep knowing he wouldn’t hurt them.

READ MORE: ‘Kouri Richins poisoned her hubby’s bacon sanga’

Heather in her coast guard uniform (Credit: Supplied)

But using the GPS tracker, John tracked me down to a local car park and convinced me to come back home.

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I knew there was no escaping him, so I returned to the house.

‘I’m ready to make things right,’ he said back at home around 10am.

Then John instructed me to lie on our bedroom floor on my back.

I didn’t argue – I knew it would be quicker to do what he said, rather than resist.

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Kneeling down beside my head, I noticed he was wearing blue rubber cleaning gloves and holding what looked like a bottle of chemicals.

I tried to fight him off, but he was too strong.

Shockingly, he then poured the unknown liquid over my eyes.

I squeezed my eyes tight shut to protect them, but John forced my right eye open, rubbing the liquid in.

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As it burned, I howled in agony.

‘If you don’t stop screaming, I’m going to dump this down your throat,’ he threatened.

When he then poured the liquid into my left eye, I swallowed the urge to scream, desperate to stay alive for the girls.

Heather is lucky to be alive (Credit: Supplied)

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The pain was indescribable, but I was too afraid to move.

Then, John instructed me to act as if I’d accidentally sprayed oven cleaner in my eyes, to cover up his vile actions.

My vision was blurred so John walked me into the kitchen to stage the scene.

When I screamed for help, Stella, then 10 came rushing in from her bedroom on the other side of the house.

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‘What happened?’ John asked, playing the concerned husband.

Then he led me to the shower where I doused my face in cold water.

But it did nothing to ease the searing pain in my face.

Unable to open my eyes, I was sure they were gone.

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Rushing me to hospital, John made me promise I wouldn’t rat him out. And he didn’t leave my side, afraid that I’d reveal his evil actions.

Examining me, doctors revealed my eyelids had completely melted off.

‘You may never see again,’ they warned.

I was heartbroken but grateful to be alive. Doctors didn’t know how best to help, but covered my eyes with contact lenses that pumped saline into them.

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Heather’s scars are a constant reminder that she survived (Credit: Supplied)

After being airlifted to a special trauma hospital, I was taken into surgery where doctors took skin from behind my ears and grafted it over my eyes.

While there was little hope I would regain sight, the surgery was to protect my eyes and rebuild the eye socket.

Discharged a week later, I couldn’t go back to work and was heavily dependent on John to look after the girls and do tasks like cooking, laundry and helping me dress.

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While John continued to care for the girls, we hardly spoke and he referred to me as ‘scar face’.

He never laid a hand on me again, but terrified he’d kill me or the girls, I didn’t dare tell anyone the truth.

Six months later, in May 2023, the doorbell rang – and that was the last time John and I were under the same roof.

Suspecting John was behind my horrific injuries, the authorities had uncovered a draft email on my work laptop, the only device John didn’t have access to.

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I’m scared something’s going to happen to me or to the children, I’d written toMum months before hisattack.

Now police had turned up at our home to intervene.

I was transferred to a safe house and psychiatric hospital for protection and treatment while the girls were placed

in foster care. John stayed in our home as a case was built against him. But he died by suicide before it ever went to trial.

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Heartbroken I’d never get justice I also felt relieved he could no longer hurt me or the girls.

‘Dad died in an accident,’ I told them.

Finally, in January 2024, we were reunited, moving into a new home for a fresh start. More than two and a half years on from the attack, I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD and depression, but I’m finding my strength.

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Stella, now 13, and Sophie, eight, are in therapy.

Reconnecting with family and friends, I’ve picked up right where we left off and now keep in contact with FaceTime calls and visits home.

Doctors were never able to confirm what chemical John used, but discovered it had the same PH level as oven cleaner.

I’ve had five reconstructive surgeries on my eyes and while the vision in my left eye has thankfully completely returned, my right still needs treatment.

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I’m sharing my story to help others in abusive situations.

If my experience resonates with one person and helps them get out, it’ll be worth it.

I have days where I struggle to look in the mirror, but my scars are a constant reminder that I survived.

If you’ve been affected by this story, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 (Aus) or Safe To Talk on 0800 044 334 (NZ).

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If you need support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 (Aus) or 0800 543 354 (NZ).

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