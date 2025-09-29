I share joy through ’80s and ’90s retro radio

Bradley Simmonds, 47, from Christchurch, NZ, was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

Turning to his passion for ’80s and ’90s music, he launched his own retro radio station from home.

His shows now reach listeners worldwide, with thousands tuning in through his app.

Cranking up the volume on my CD player, I sang my heart out to Def Leppard’s ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’. It was 1993 and, aged 15, I’d always loved listening to music.

Despite dreams of being a radio DJ, growing up in Christchurch, NZ, I became a credit analyst at a bank. Moving to Blenheim, I then owned and ran two golf shops with a friend.

I loved playing golf almost as much as I loved music, and in my shops I’d play ’80s and ’90s tracks.

Life was busy, but in 2014 I got struck down with a nasty virus. Headaches and lethargy hindered my days, and only got worse.

‘I have no idea what’s wrong,’ I grumbled to my parents, Chris and Judi.



After seeing multiple doctors, two months later I saw a specialist. ‘You have myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS),’ he told me, explaining ME is a complex, chronic, long-term illness causing profound fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive dysfunction that affects the brain, muscles and immune system – with no known cure.

‘We can help you with strategies to alleviate symptoms and improve your quality of life,’ the specialist said.

Things sounded bleak.

While friends and family rallied to support me, my symptoms – such as constant headaches, nausea, weakness and food intolerances intensified.

Four months later I was forced to step back from my golfing businesses and sell them. Then in 2016 I moved back in with Mum and Dad in Omokoroa, where they’d retired.

But not one to wallow in self-pity, I wanted to find a new purpose in life.

‘I’m going to bring happiness to people through retro music’

Bradley recording his show from bed. (Credit: Supplied)

Turning to my beloved ’80s and ’90s tunes to get through, an idea struck me.

‘I’m going to bring happiness to people through retro music,’ I said to my parents.

‘It’s a great idea, but how?’ Mum quizzed.

‘I’m going to run my own radio station,’ I replied.

With my laptop and a microphone, I recorded my first show and put it on a site called Mixcloud for friends and family to listen to.

‘Welcome to the first Keep Laughing Forever Radio Show,’ I said, a barrel of nerves, as the Top Gun theme played in the background. I named the show after a website I ran with jokes and funny news.

‘For me, ME is not a life sentence, it’s a change in direction’.

Going by the name B-Man, I had great feedback from my 200 listeners, made up of family, friends and some complete strangers.

I’d spend a few minutes here and there throughout the days recording from my bed or recliner, resting when needed, until I had a 90-minute show.

After I’d made four shows, it got picked up by stations locally and overseas.

Spurred on, I got my own broadcast licence and created my radio station with its own mobile app.

I loved bringing ’80s and ’90s classics, retro jingles, plus movie and TV theme tunes to the airwaves.

Now my show is played on over 30 stations globally and my app has had almost 10,000 downloads.

For me, ME is not a life sentence, it’s a change in direction.

Making people happy through music is the best medicine.



To tune in to B-Man’s radio station, download the app at keeplaughingforever.com/radio

