Meet the Aussie dad who has saved more than 7455 lives

Simmo Braun, 42, from Southern Sydney, NSW, first donated blood at 16

A few years later, he started donating plasma every two weeks

To date, Simmo has donated 260 times – and counting!

Here he shares his story in his own words.

Advertisement

Watching the blood from my arm pump into the sterile plastic bag, I felt strangely at peace.

This is my happy place, I smiled to myself.

I’d started donating blood when I was just 16.

I was with my best mate Michael on a walk when we saw a pop-up blood donation event at a community hall.

Advertisement

‘It seemed like a win-win!’

‘Not only are you doing good for others, but donating can help reduce your risk of cancer, heart attack and other potential health issues,’ a nurse said.

‘Seems like a win-win!’ I agreed, spying the array of sweet treats on offer that were given to people who donated. They help with recovery, replenishing lost salt and fluids.

We were both young and fit, so decided to donate on the spot. After a slight prick in the arm, a pint of blood was collected and, within just half an hour, we were on our way with milkshakes and cookies to slurp down and munch on.

It felt good to know what a difference my donation could make. Many people rely on blood transfusions, or blood products such as proteins for specific conditions, or immunoglobulin – which is an antibody in our plasma – and not enough of us are donating blood and plasma.

Advertisement

So just a few years later, I went from donating whole blood every 12 weeks to donating plasma every second weekend – the minimum wait time for both types of donation.

In 2008 I fell in love, and was married in 2012. We welcomed three children, Lennox in July 2016, Henley in June 2018, and Emerson in January 2022.

Simmo and his children (Credit: Supplied.)

Juggling being a busy dad and my career as an operational leader for an original equipment manufacturer, I stopped donating as regularly.

Advertisement

Then I saw on Lifeblood’s website that one in three of us will need blood at some point of our lives, and only three per cent of people donate.

Then it hit me. One of my children will most likely rely on a blood transfusion or product down the line, I realised.

It was all the motivation I needed to continue my mission to donate, and I kept at it every two weeks.

In July 2023, my wife and I separated. It was tough on us all, and I felt a tree change was in order.

Advertisement

As if a light bulb switched on in my head, I had an idea. The kids and I could go caravanning around Oz, and I could hit up blood donation centres along the way.

‘I wanted to spread the word.’

Not only would we be making memories as a family, but I could spread the word about my mission on social media, and encourage other people to donate too.

We’d call it The Bloody Good Tour.

Telling my kids the plan, they loved the idea, so for the next year, I worked hard to plan for our big trip. Using savings and with help from my family, I purchased a nine-metre caravan.

Advertisement

To ensure I had a steady income to fund our travels, I’d work as a life transformation coach remotely.

And I hired a nanny, Merry, to help me with the kids on our big adventure.

Finally, in August 2024, the five of us packed the caravan and set off to Queensland.

READ MORE: Donating Blood Found Me A Hubby!

READ MORE: Brother’s bond – Transplant donor at age 3!

Advertisement

As we jumped between caravan parks, the kids made new friends and enjoyed playing outdoors.

At each place we’d stop, I’d host wellness workshops for people of all ages to unwind, meditate and challenge themselves – and spread the important word about blood and plasma donation. Visiting Lifeblood centres in towns from Bundaberg to Brissy – it felt so good to be paying it forward to other people in need.

Simmo donating blood (Credit: Supplied.)

Next, we travelled through Regional NSW, then the ACT, before I flew solo to Tasmania. When I was back on the mainland, we caravanned to Victoria, WA, the NT and SA.

Advertisement

Spying famous landmarks like the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, NSW, Frenchman Peak in WA, and Uluru in the NT, as well as driving through quaint outback towns, every day was different.

‘This is so cool!’ the kids squealed with joy seeing dolphins for the first time at Monkey Mia in WA.

They didn’t miss out on schooling, as they did their work on the road.

To encourage members of the public to donate as part of my team, Bloody Good Humans, I posted which centres I planned to visit. And I teamed up with local businesses, such as cafes, who agreed to half-priced coffees for donors.

Advertisement

‘My kids were so supportive.’

I was so touched when dozens turned up to centres ready to do good. Many of them had loved ones who’d received life-saving donations.

Although the kids were too young to donate, they loved coming to support me.

READ MORE: Mum’s leukaemia journey: ‘My girl saved my son’s life!’

Making our way back to Sydney for the Bloody Good Human Day in July this year, I was delighted to learn that 227 people had rolled up their sleeves to donate at local centres.

Advertisement

It was an incredible way to end the trip of a lifetime.

Simmo’s 250th blood donation

During our time on the road, I donated 26 times, totalling 22 litres of plasma and platelets.

Since the tour, our team of 637 bloody good humans have helped save more than 7455 lives, and counting!

Advertisement

Now, the kids and I have settled back into life at home, but we speak about our trip often.

‘I can’t wait to go on another adventure,’ Lennox, now nine, Henley, seven, and Emerson, three, all say.

And I’m still donating plasma every two weeks.

In February next year, I plan to break the national record of 552 blood donations in one day, with help from a group of keen supporters.

Advertisement

‘I’ve donated over 180 litres of plasma and platelets.’

To date, I’ve donated 260 times in my life, giving more than 12 litres of whole bloods, and over 180 litres of plasma and platelets – which is 25 times my blood volume!

It’s bloody important to donate.

Visit thebloodygoodtour.com.au

Loading the player…

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.