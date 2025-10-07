Your Weekly Stars: Oct 9 – Oct 15

Aries
March 21 – April 20
You well know that actions are much more powerful than endless chatter, Aries, so show what you’re made of when down for a date, up for an interview, or kicking off a business. A saucy statement smells sweet.
Lucky numbers 4, 6, 9
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
With mixed generations on the family front, in your work arena or at the gym, Taurus, enjoy the wonderful sense of inclusion. If it’s half the price, requires zero deposit or is a forever sale – what are you waiting for?
Lucky numbers 3, 18, 21
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Your accounting brain gets a workout on Thursday, Gemini, when tweaking your budget to cater for a must-have home deposit, family holiday or wedding outfit. Talking up your skill-set or fitness is totally fine.
Lucky numbers 11, 16, 19
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
In preparation for this overdue work reunion, important family function or kiddies’ event, Cancer, be level-headed, stay focused and keep your frenemies close. Heart emojis instantly untangle mixed messages or scrambled signs.
Lucky numbers 20, 33, 45
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Roar away, Leo, but it won’t change anything on the work-front or your domestic domain. On the flip side, sticking to a soft purr is a winner. Is commitment your endgame? A little love-bombing won’t hurt.
Lucky numbers 2, 12, 32
READ MORE: Meet Cole the Tarot reading cat
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Now that you are on an upward spiral, Virgo, don’t you think it’s the ideal time to kick toxic connections to the kerb, introduce healthy activities, and celebrate your achievements? Gently chew on a financial decision first.
Lucky numbers 1, 24, 26
Libra
September 24 – October 23
As you shine a reality light on your current working world, prominent partnership or self-improvement techniques, Libra, it’s clearly time for a nice reboot. That swept-under-the-carpet idea could be a money booster.
Lucky numbers 15, 36, 39
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Restoring a rundown residence, reinventing your look, or re-establishing a past situation is highlighted, Scorpio, and you don’t need approval, okay! Expect to hit your stride with a workout class, walking group or newish job.
Lucky numbers 28, 30, 31
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Your natural capacity for tackling hard issues with a smile encourages loved ones to jump on board, strangers to get involved or sceptics to step up. Whipping up a wholesome meal pays dividends, Sagittarius.
Lucky numbers 41, 43, 44
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Making a smart decision without the grey cloud of busybodies interfering deserves kudos, Capricorn, especially as your game-plan is five-star. It’s about time you contacted a certain loved one, don’t you think?
Lucky numbers 6, 14, 27
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
As you become more in tune with your partner or love target’s mood, it’s clear your unpredictable nature works wonders in smoothing things over. An investment you weren’t enthused by shows magical monetary growth.
Lucky numbers 5, 12, 25
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your key approach to others is usually empathy, Pisces, but in this complicated cash case, it may pay to tread a hard line. Bringing the fun factor back to your significant relationship comes courtesy of getting out more.
Lucky numbers 8, 13, 42
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.
READ MORE: What do your Moon cycles mean?
READ MORE: 16 chic throw-on-and-go spring dresses, all under $50