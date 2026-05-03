Your weekly stars: May 4 – May 10

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Once you peruse someone’s online history, recap their conversations, or consider their point of view, Aries, it’s time to pack a bag, seriously apologise, or quickly concur. Wide open spaces get a big tick.

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Lucky numbers: 41, 43, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If you’ve only known life as it’s been, Taurus, you may be in for a pleasant surprise as from Monday, when must-have opportunities, can’t-resist connections, or must-do activities show up. Ramping up your education is underlined.

Lucky numbers: 16, 35, 37

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Once a family member, special friend or co-worker adds their signature to the application, referral, or recommendations, Gemini, it won’t be long before things progress. Taking additional travel, building or wedding costs into account?

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Lucky numbers: 1, 13, 28

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

When a large company, longtime fan, or insistent relative delivers good news or packed parcels, Cancer, accept you deserve it. Don’t miss the bottom-line when your partner or love target asks you to cater for their needs.

Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 33

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Is it time for a lifestyle rethink, Leo? If occurrences on Wednesday are anything to go by, fire up the enthralling options ASAP. A simple solution to a domestic, work or relationship issue is right in front of you.

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Lucky numbers: 12, 18, 19

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

As soon as you put an old relationship issue to bed, finish that challenging DIY, or sign up for a creative course, Virgo, it’s game on to reinvent your world. A financial or body boost beckons.

Lucky numbers: 2, 17, 32

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Take some me-time, collect your intermittent thoughts, Libra, and launch that business, send out those invitations, or login to that dating site – it’s the catalyst for great things to come. A lump sum payment is hovering.

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Lucky numbers: 30, 36, 39

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You’re missing a vital clue to a family or monetary mystery, Scorpio, by looking in all the wrong places, listening to gossipers, or refusing to search where predecessors have been. Get a conversation started with that shy admirer.

Lucky numbers: 40, 42, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Now that you’ve dodged a risky offer, shady individual or dubious situationship, Sagittarius, start searching for the right person or circumstances to fill your cup. Your thirst for learning, sports or travel is Friday’s priority.

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Lucky numbers: 10, 16, 23

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Once you tackle a complicated situation, chaotic connection, or frustrating finale, Capricorn, safely remove your crash helmet as things magically settle into financial fruition and emotional fulfillment. Search for reviews before making a beauty booking.

Lucky numbers: 4, 34, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Stand strong in your personal power, Aquarius, because all your hard work and perseverance has totally paid off. Your person shouldn’t have to wait around for your reply, invitation, or doorbell push – just saying.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 22, 25

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Falling hard comes easy to you, Pisces, particularly when reigniting the spark with your current, commencing a real-life relationship with your long-distance, or morphing a platonic partnership into passion-plus. A belated email is an income topper.

Lucky numbers: 11, 14, 21

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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