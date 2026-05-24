Your weekly stars: May 25 – May 31

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Pin your eyes on the prize and deliver what’s required, Aries, because this could be your ticket to freedom, link to love, or road to recognition. A clued-up individual or baggage-light hottie is drawn to your wild drive.

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Lucky numbers: 24, 26, 30

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If you insist on hanging onto an outmoded construct, old-school theory, or old-fashioned mindset, Taurus, you’re instantly blocking the amazing opportunities for personal growth and more moolah. A romantic risk means everything to the recipient.

Lucky numbers: 6, 41, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Tune into your inner circle while letting your extended connections wait for your attention, Gemini, as some serious re-bonding needs to occur. On the flip side, zoning out to a little self-pampering on Saturday is heaven on earth.

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Lucky numbers: 18, 32, 44

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t dare underestimate the power of your extended family, work colleagues, or local legends, Cancer, as they’re right beside you with strong arms, great advice, and remarkable talents. Sunday’s dinner date devours the delectables and your long story.

Lucky numbers: 28, 31, 35

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Take it and run with it, Leo! With heaps of recognition, admiration and gratitude heading your way, clearly your nobility has paid off. The busy buzz in the neighbourhood translates into crazy property prices or community celebrations.

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Lucky numbers: 19, 33, 39

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your parked passion is whipped up once you lay eyes on an individual fit for your fantasies, eager for a blended family, or perfect for that project. Why not flag that passive income opportunity? Can’t hurt.

Lucky numbers: 15, 17, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Getting over a financial hump is made easier with new work options, an unexpected lump sum, or forgotten stash, Libra, labeling it ‘contact the builders or travel agent time’. A cross-generational involvement just clicks.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 27, 36

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Your social media presence, street smartness, or inbuilt detective gives your popularity a big boost, assists your rental search, or locates that missing family link. Monopolising an equally intense individual’s attention comes naturally on Friday.

Lucky numbers: 20, 37, 39

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Biting your tongue doesn’t come effortlessly, Sagittarius, but during Monday’s cash conversation, maybe it’s tongue-training time in order to achieve your dedicated dream. On the flip side, fire up about an unfair family matter.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 5, 9

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Not all major achievements call for Struggle Street to be dug up again, Capricorn – actually your next personal project is tagged to keep you cashed-up while training or studying. Sharing your thoughts brings a family member or lover closer.

Lucky numbers: 14, 19, 21

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Following a video chat, overdue meet-up, or group meeting, Aquarius, you’re compelled to make those dailies more stimulating, mornings a little extra, or evenings extra-special. Reaching out to a past connection proves extremely rewarding.

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Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 12

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Someone in your orbit might be relying on your constant attention, hindering your concentration, or oblivious to your concerns. Express your bottled-up feelings for a one-eighty to occur, Pisces. A podcast or backyard is your money-maker launch pad.

Lucky numbers: 4, 13, 23

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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