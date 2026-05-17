Your weekly stars: May 18 – May 24

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Take a good look at what you’ve created, Aries, then power forward with additional concepts that could take you to the domestic, nurturing, and sensitive moon and back! When it comes to healing an old would, think glammed-up occasion.
Lucky numbers: 6, 40, 45
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Slouching on the sofa with comfort food and streaming yet another series? Or better still, warming up those muscles for a trip down ‘Toned Town’? The latter is about to win. Upskill to score the job.
Lucky numbers: 20, 23, 24
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Dial up your ambition, recapture your essence, and lose the FOMO, Gemini, then grab an income-boosting opening, head to new regions, or fill up your relationship cup. Moving and shaking gets you out of your motorised mind.
Lucky numbers: 13, 35, 41
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Excellent news regarding a property purchase, fitness plan, or long-distance connection is coming, Cancer, providing you stop fiddling with fruitless projects. Fine-tune your approach to Saturday’s networking group or friends’ reunion.
Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 9
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Schedule me-time when transforming your domestic domain, recreating your career, or cancelling pointless appointments, Leo, as down the track you’re in an enviable position. Your tendency to see the best in others cuts through those orange flags.
Lucky numbers: 1,17, 26
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Being the work-like-a-Trojan sign, Virgo, it’s no surprise you’re waist-deep in a financially-fumed venture. Meanwhile, there’s couple-work that shouldn’t be neglected in the process. Choose your dinner guests carefully.
Lucky numbers: 14, 30, 36
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Since building your self-esteem requires approval from others, a settled social environment, and plenty of downtime, Libra, you won’t be disappointed by the locked in changes. It’s one of the most impulsive relationship moves you’ve made yet.
Lucky numbers: 18, 23, 34
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Quit working 24/7 towards an unreachable goal, Scorpio, and take a detour towards something capable of bringing you recognition, putting you on the money map, or providing options to turn your life around. A conversation claims your interest.
Lucky numbers: 3, 19, 22
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Different people require different approaches, Sagittarius, as becomes crystal clear on Tuesday, when you’re in line for a promotion, recipient of a speech, or influencer of a product. A love connection is worth the obscene obligations.
Lucky numbers: 7, 8, 27
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Your life has become equally about what fills your financial cup and who you clink cups with, Capricorn, so why wouldn’t you accept an invitation with dollar signs dribbling or the scent of love attached? Dial back on heavy perfume.
Lucky numbers: 11, 29, 38
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
If a present arrangement is all it was cracked up to be, why would you change anything? Oh, because someone or something else has caught your interest. It really isn’t any greener, Aquarius. Pooled or inherited money starts rapidly reproducing.
Lucky numbers: 10, 31, 39
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Thinking additional performance techniques, extra digital skills or an improved personal best is the answer, Pisces, despite your boss, partner or love interest okay with what you currently offer? You’re enough. Physical fitness factors on Friday.
Lucky numbers: 12, 37, 42
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.