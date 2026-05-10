Your weekly stars: May 11 – May 17

Aries
March 21 – April 20
You’re fiercely feisty when things don’t go your way, Aries, but keep this tendency at bay on Tuesday when a financial opportunity, travel itinerary, or car deal requires serious grace. Body boosting news is invigorating.
Lucky numbers: 5, 19, 29
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
With your belief in yourself ramping up, Taurus, it’s no wonder re-creating your life to suit the new you is hogging your time and energy. It’s a golden gift when your date is as money-minded as you are.
Lucky numbers: 2, 13, 40
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Don’t you think it’d be a crime to dismiss a weekend invitation, networking opportunity or job offer – just when you need it the most, Gemini? Demand more of yourself. There’s a nice price tag on those never-used items.
Lucky numbers: 26, 28, 31
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
If you feel a relationship is slipping through your pincers, Cancer, rather than resort to ultimatums, let your soft side shine. It’s tagged to achieve what you want. Flipping the script on Monday means more money in your wallet.
Lucky numbers: 16, 32, 36
Leo
July 24 – August 23
As the haze clears regarding an off-and-on connection, uncertain partnership, or shaky situationship, Leo, you receive the green light to go ahead and create the personal world you crave. New hair and make-up anyone?
Lucky numbers: 7, 20, 23
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Explore every avenue available to you, Virgo, as this could be the catalyst to an upgraded living style, more cool cash to play with, or the start of a cup-filling relationship. Enjoy a long hug with a long-lost posse member.
Lucky numbers: 6, 27, 34
Libra
September 24 – October 23
You’re paving the way for something solid with a certain person, but if the word ‘love’ comes up in conversation, it’s either an immediate ring search or do-a-runner time. A long-distance connection makes their way towards you.
Lucky numbers: 41, 44, 45
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Hello handsome/beautiful! Someone you’ve only communicated with via email, text or phone is not only massive fun but totally your type. Adjust your calendar so that enrolling in an income-boosting course is possible.
Lucky numbers: 8, 18, 43
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Are you running out of excuses why you shouldn’t sign up for a workshop, apply for a loan, or enter a competition? Friday is D-day, Sagittarius. A pampering session, movie night, or overdue catch-up is your chill pill.
Lucky numbers: 30, 35, 42
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
No whiteboard required to devise ways to bring someone closer, arrange a date, or get a newbie’s attention. Just a message from the heart will do. Savour the outlooks available as you peruse rentals, downsize, or upgrade.
Lucky numbers: 15, 17, 24
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Big applause as you reveal your intentions to create a better life, show-off your personal improvements, or share some fascinating information, Aquarius. Someone’s mobile phone records or lock-box holds the key.
Lucky numbers: 11, 12, 26
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Feeling like a relative is blocking your progress, hasn’t lived up to a promise, or doesn’t have time for you? Saturday makes it clear it’s just your perception, Pisces. A financial fix puts a big purchase on the shopping list.
Lucky numbers: 22, 25, 33
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.