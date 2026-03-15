Your weekly stars: March 16 – March 22

Aries
March 21 – April 20
If you don’t pick up a similar vibe with individuals on Thursday, Aries, it’ll pay to hide your disappointment, tell your story anyway, or network to the max. Suss out how to expand your family or home minus the hoop-jumping.
Lucky numbers: 22, 28, 30
Taurus
April 21-May 21
Something slightly surreal, incredibly interesting, or super-sexy enters your world from Friday, Taurus, giving you space to move more, create again, and incorporate extra love in your life. Touching the earth in some form reboots your amazing memory.
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 11
Gemini
May 22-June 21
A project, promise or petition turns out to be the glue that keeps family, co-workers, or your mindset together, Gemini.
Brittle barriers fall to pieces once you express your interest, take up an invitation, or cook up a feast.
Lucky numbers: 19, 34, 43
Cancer
June 22- July 23
Sensing how deep someone’s emotions go, Cancer? They’re a mirror image of how seriously sensitive you are. A match made in heaven – maybe? That lease-signing issue, monetary muddle, or car-upgrade glitch is sorted by Tuesday.
Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 24
Leo
July 24- August 23
You’re taken to extraordinary heights when kicking off a weekend activity, afternoon workshop or nightly event, Leo, and perfectly timed to better your brain, boost your self-esteem, or bring family together. Perusing pictures or profiles engages your heart..
Lucky numbers: 16, 19, 31
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
It’s a more productive way to manage your money, express your feelings, or create more me-time, Virgo, and partially due to a change of environment, wonderful website, or help with those cracking chores. A different-gen relative is inspirational.
Lucky numbers: 7, 25, 27
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Avoid serious regret, Libra, by weighing things up carefully before signing up for a loan, recruiting loved ones to business-up, or agreeing to move everything in but the kitchen sink. Suddenly, someone’s presence gives you pretty butterflies.
Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 32
Scorpio
October 24-November 22
If you choose to share your thoughts through blogging, podcasting, or old-school real life conversing, you might find it solves those niggling self-doubts and monetary matters. A parenting or property problem is suddenly history.
Lucky numbers: 15, 26, 35
Sagittarius
November 23-December 21
You tend to hold your emotions in while liberally sharing your opinions like confetti, Sagittarius, which works perfectly in all areas but intimate relationships. Bring on the feels during Sunday’s dinner date, please. Booked that dental check-up yet?
Lucky numbers: 12, 29, 40
Capricorn
December 22-January 20
Being the most reserved zodiac member no longer blocks you from being touchy-feely with your romantic partner or keep you from making a move with your love target, Capricorn – so congrats you! Regular exercise equals boundless energy. Who would’ve thought?
Lucky numbers: 42, 44, 45
Aquarius
January 21-February 19
Serious alone-time is your diversion, Aquarius, but it’s time to engage with others, and basically, show up rather than text! You’re thrilled by what happens when you do. On the flip side, you can’t put down a compelling read.
Lucky numbers: 3, 37, 38
Pisces
February 20-March 20
Cue the arrival of family and friends when you least expect them, Pisces, but your limitless love wouldn’t have it any other way. You finally satisfy an entrenched need to prove you can succeed with a money-spinning project.
Lucky numbers: 17, 22, 23
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.