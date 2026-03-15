Your weekly stars: March 16 – March 22

Aries

March 21 – April 20

If you don’t pick up a similar vibe with individuals on Thursday, Aries, it’ll pay to hide your disappointment, tell your story anyway, or network to the max. Suss out how to expand your family or home minus the hoop-jumping.

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Lucky numbers: 22, 28, 30

Taurus

April 21-May 21

Something slightly surreal, incredibly interesting, or super-sexy enters your world from Friday, Taurus, giving you space to move more, create again, and incorporate extra love in your life. Touching the earth in some form reboots your amazing memory.

Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 11

Gemini

May 22-June 21

A project, promise or petition turns out to be the glue that keeps family, co-workers, or your mindset together, Gemini.

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Brittle barriers fall to pieces once you express your interest, take up an invitation, or cook up a feast.

Lucky numbers: 19, 34, 43

Cancer

June 22- July 23

Sensing how deep someone’s emotions go, Cancer? They’re a mirror image of how seriously sensitive you are. A match made in heaven – maybe? That lease-signing issue, monetary muddle, or car-upgrade glitch is sorted by Tuesday.

Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 24

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Leo

July 24- August 23

You’re taken to extraordinary heights when kicking off a weekend activity, afternoon workshop or nightly event, Leo, and perfectly timed to better your brain, boost your self-esteem, or bring family together. Perusing pictures or profiles engages your heart..

Lucky numbers: 16, 19, 31

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

It’s a more productive way to manage your money, express your feelings, or create more me-time, Virgo, and partially due to a change of environment, wonderful website, or help with those cracking chores. A different-gen relative is inspirational.

Lucky numbers: 7, 25, 27

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Libra

September 24 – October 23

Avoid serious regret, Libra, by weighing things up carefully before signing up for a loan, recruiting loved ones to business-up, or agreeing to move everything in but the kitchen sink. Suddenly, someone’s presence gives you pretty butterflies.

Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 32

Scorpio

October 24-November 22

If you choose to share your thoughts through blogging, podcasting, or old-school real life conversing, you might find it solves those niggling self-doubts and monetary matters. A parenting or property problem is suddenly history.

Lucky numbers: 15, 26, 35

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Sagittarius

November 23-December 21

You tend to hold your emotions in while liberally sharing your opinions like confetti, Sagittarius, which works perfectly in all areas but intimate relationships. Bring on the feels during Sunday’s dinner date, please. Booked that dental check-up yet?

Lucky numbers: 12, 29, 40

Capricorn

December 22-January 20

Being the most reserved zodiac member no longer blocks you from being touchy-feely with your romantic partner or keep you from making a move with your love target, Capricorn – so congrats you! Regular exercise equals boundless energy. Who would’ve thought?

Lucky numbers: 42, 44, 45

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Aquarius

January 21-February 19

Serious alone-time is your diversion, Aquarius, but it’s time to engage with others, and basically, show up rather than text! You’re thrilled by what happens when you do. On the flip side, you can’t put down a compelling read.

Lucky numbers: 3, 37, 38

Pisces

February 20-March 20

Cue the arrival of family and friends when you least expect them, Pisces, but your limitless love wouldn’t have it any other way. You finally satisfy an entrenched need to prove you can succeed with a money-spinning project.

Lucky numbers: 17, 22, 23

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Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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