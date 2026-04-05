Your weekly stars: April 6 – April 12

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Taking on more than even you can manage could block your desired end result, Aries, so park non-critical tasks, shelve unnecessary items, and flag emails for the future. A tasty monetary or residential treat is cooking.

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Lucky numbers: 10, 13, 28

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Being your own cheerleader might be the answer when influencing loved ones, recharging a slow business, or rebooting a once steamy relationship. Apply for that loan or upstyle your wardrobe, Taurus.

Lucky numbers:18, 32, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Self-care headlines from Monday, Gemini, with unhealthy items deleted from your shopping list, regular movement locked in, and blasts of me-time added in the mix. Is there someone stirring your pot? It’s a positive sign.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 29, 43

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Despite doing one of those obligatory things, like performing a declutter, entertaining the family, or spending time with that demanding friend, you feel a sense of fulfilment. Own your romantic feelings on Friday.

Lucky numbers: 20, 34, 39

Leo

July 24 – August 23

If you’re feeling uncharacteristically restless, Leo, it may be due to that inner yearning to make life-changing decisions – which are just what you need going forward. Your dinner date’s moves are deliciously enticing.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 17, 23

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If you simply cut out the middle person, third wheel, or uninvited guest, Virgo, you’ll have all your domestic ducks in a row, a doable situation, or a peaceful vacay. Try to ignore Thursday’s family or work power plays.

Lucky numbers: 5, 30, 41

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Spending Tuesday fully immersed in your next big project, Libra, is the kick-off for more personal satisfaction, extra recreational cash, and a fuller life – full stop! Your domestic domain receives a nice nip-and-tuck.

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Lucky numbers: 7, 9, 21

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Bring out your social butterfly because, as from Wednesday, unexpected party invitations, or communal activities have your name on them. Follow the link or road to a moneymaking opportunity or perfect property.

Lucky numbers: 16, 38, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

It may take courage to share your decision with a prime person in your life, Sagittarius, but – surprise, surprise! – they might actually be fully on board with it. A monetary matter comes to a gratifying conclusion.

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Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 27

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If you insist on hiding your feelings from someone who deserves to know where you’re currently placed, Capricorn, you could wind up losing something you’ve diligently built up. Why not pool resources for that big buy?

Lucky numbers: 22, 26, 45

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Your preference for solitude and group activities takes a back seat, as you enjoy one-on-one interludes, romance, friendship, or networking. Warm up to a revised workout program, health supplement, or domestic routine.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 33, 35

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Strengthening your connection with family members, your partner or co-workers is underlined, Pisces, but not without some compromises being fully addressed. Finances flow the instance you diss a waffly ambition or trust your financial advisor.

Lucky numbers: 11, 12, 42

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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