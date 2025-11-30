Medical shock: Eating chicken makes me feel drunk

In April 2017, Frankie woke up in the middle of the night experiencing a severe hangover, then the next day her left leg turned numb.

After being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, she decided to give up carbs to help with the symptoms and it worked.

A test later confirmed that Nicole had a rare neurological condition which causes her to feel drunk after consuming carbs.

Here Frankie Hurley-Peet, 39, tells her own story in her own words.

Stretching my arms out wide, I let out a yawn as I opened my eyes. But as I rolled over, I realised I was lying on the bathroom floor.

Didn’t I only have a few drinks last night? I fretted.

It was April 2017 and I’d gone out for dinner and a few drinks with my wife and in-laws.

I’d woken in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom… After that my mind was blank.

The drinks must’ve been stronger than I realised, I thought, feeling hungover.

That whole day I felt a little off, but when I woke the next day, my left leg felt numb.

‘It’s probably just bad circulation,’ I commented to my wife.

Me enjoying some sticky beef ribs. Credit: Supplied

But as the numbness spread throughout the day, I decided to see my GP, who sent me to hospital.

There, they ruled out a stroke but wanted to keep me in overnight for tests.

When the results came back clear, I was discharged the next morning, despite still feeling unstable on my feet. No-one could explain the numbness.

Over the next few days I tried to ignore the numb feeling and went to work. But no matter how easy I took things, it still felt like I was under the influence, despite not having had a drop.

I can’t move my left leg at all, I realised by the end of the week, dragging it along the floor as I walked.

I’d also lost my sense of balance and coordination, and my tongue felt like it had doubled in size.

When I tried to speak, it felt like my brain wasn’t connected to my mouth as I’d forget words mid-conversation.

Me with my dog before my diagnosis feeling extremely ill. Credit: Supplied

At first it was funny. But when I was unable to finish a sentence, I became worried.

Every day my body grew a little more numb, and I was so fatigued I could barely function.

And then the pain started in my joints – they felt like they were on fire.

Debilitated, I’d stopped playing tennis and softball and cancelled almost every social event.

But I never stopped fighting for an answer, continuing to see various specialists, including a neurologist.

After months of testing, I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

What my pre-diagnosis looked like 99 per cent of the time. Credit: Supplied

I was relieved to finally have an answer, but devastatingly learned there was no cure.

Researching the condition online, I discovered others who’d relieved their symptoms by reducing their carbs.

Though I loved eating fried chicken, bread and pasta, I knew I had to give this a go. I even gave up my favourite treat, Maltesers, which also made me feel sloshed.

Incredibly, within a few weeks, the numbness had faded, my speech returned to normal and I no longer felt tired.

It felt so great to be back living my life and playing softball again.

In 2019, after following a strict no-carb diet for over a year, I decided to start reintroducing some of my favourite foods to see if it made a difference.

Me and my mum. Credit: Supplied

Tucking into a delicious salad sandwich, I was in carb heaven.

Instantly, I started to feel a little funny, but I put it down to not having had any carbs for so long.

The next week I had a small bowl of pasta, followed by pizza a few days later. It was going so well, I decided to treat myself to some chicken nuggets. But almost instantly after swallowing the delicious breaded bite, I felt like I’d downed a bottle of wine. My legs turned to jelly and my words became slurred.

Not again, I thought, frustrated.

Over the next few months, my symptoms kept creeping back.

Then one night in 2020, my wife was researching my symptoms online when she learned about gluten ataxia – a rare neurological condition where your immune system attacks the nervous system when gluten enters the body.

It can cause problems with your balance, coordination, speech and movement.

I have a rare neurological condition where my immune system attacks the nervous system when gluten enters the body. Credit: Supplied

That’s it! I thought convinced.

In December I had an appointment with a gluten ataxia specialist.

Before I went, to test if I had the condition, I needed to fuel my body with gluten.

So I gobbled down a big, delicious doughnut on the train there.

Within just minutes I was woozy on my feet, like I’d just had 10 glasses of wine.

The specialist sat across from me as I unravelled the years of hell.

‘Everything you are describing points to gluten ataxia,’ he said.

Finally I felt heard.

Starting to see progress in the gym. Credit: Supplied

I wasn’t crazy!

All the foods I loved, including pasta, pizza and chicken nuggets were making me ‘drunk’!

My wife was also so happy that we’d finally found the answer.

Back at home I cleaned out my pantry, binning everything that contained gluten.

Shockingly I even discovered some skincare products contain gluten, so ditched those as well.

Overhauling my life, I’ve even learned how to make bread and pizza bases out of cauliflower.

And I know I have to be careful when eating out.

It’s just not worth the hangover!

