Sophia, from Sydney, NSW, had no idea why her health was deteriorating

A holiday with her family gave her a glimpse of the quality of life she was missing

The cause was black mould, which had been living in her home all along!

Here, Sophia shares her story in her own words…

Advertisement

‘This looks perfect for us,’ I said to my toy cavoodle, Cash.

It was October 2023, and we’d moved into a newly painted three-bedroom rental apartment in Sydney, NSW.

But come February 2024, I broke out in terrible hives all over my body.

‘I look like a monster!’ I gasped, taking in my reflection in the mirror.

Advertisement

Itchy raised red bumps spread across my skin.

The pain was unbearable – it felt like my entire body was on fire and I just wanted to rip my skin off!

I hope my story helps others avoid mould issues. Image credit: Supplied

I also had a runny nose, constant sneezing, and overwhelming fatigue.

Advertisement

I must have an allergy to something, I thought.

So I tried antihistamines, but they gave little relief.

Desperate, I visited the emergency department where doctors put me on steroids to reduce the inflammation.

I was sent home, and while the meds helped slightly, the hives persisted.

Advertisement

My eyes swelled shut at times, and sleepless nights became the norm.

My friends were shocked at my appearance.

After three agonising weeks, the hives finally subsided.

Thank God for that, I thought, hoping the ordeal was over.

Advertisement

But over the next 10 months, I continued to have flare-ups.

My face, chest, arms and legs were frequently covered in unsightly red blotches.

Frustrated and in constant pain, I cut out dairy, gluten and alcohol, and adopted a strict clean-eating regimen, but nothing worked.

Painful hives on my body. Image credit: Supplied

Advertisement

In November 2024 when the hives returned, I resorted to taking antihistamines every four hours to manage the relentless itching.

That’s when I noticed black mould on the walls near the ceiling of the third bedroom, which I used as my office.

Maybe that’s causing my issues! I thought.

Shocked, I contacted the real estate agent, who sent a cleaner to remove it.

Advertisement

It should be all right now, I convinced myself.

Soon after, I left for the US to visit family.

My mum Cynthia and friends and family there were stunned by the bad condition of my skin.

But while away, I felt much better, and my hives began to clear.

Advertisement

The improvement convinced me the mould in my unit had been to blame.

My beloved guitar and case was lost to mould. Image credit: Supplied

Returning home in December 2024, the rashes immediately came back.

And the next day I woke with swollen eyes.

Advertisement

Looking up, I saw to my horror that mould was blooming again, this time on my bedroom ceiling.

The real estate agent sent the cleaner back, but to be sure the place was clear, I got a mould specialist in.

His findings were devastating.

‘I’ve uncovered mould in every single room,’ he said.

Advertisement

‘You can’t stay here – there are fungal spores everywhere and you’re breathing them in.’

‘Oh my gosh,’ I cried.

I was being poisoned by my own home!

I began packing, but my nightmare wasn’t over.

Advertisement

Mould had infiltrated my belongings, even the case for my guitar, which I’d owned since high school.

Sobbing, I threw it away.

I realised I’d been living with mould from the start.

Despite keeping windows open, the rains in Sydney in 2022 – the heaviest since 1900 – likely contributed to the mould’s rapid spread.

Advertisement

The hidden danger had wreaked havoc on my health, leaving me physically and emotionally drained.

throat irritation

eye irritation

nasal and sinus congestion

sneezing

cough

difficulty breathing

chest tightness

skin irritation Symptoms that can come from exposure to black mould, include:

With my family on holiday. Image credit: Supplied

Black mould spores and associated toxins mainly cause harm via inhalation, ingestion, and contact. They’re often spread through the air, food, bedding or water, especially flood water. The biggest health risks come from unusually high quantities and prolonged exposure to mould. The condition known as sick building syndrome is often associated with black mould exposure. Does black mould make you sick?

A bikini label designer and owner, I did Pilates and prided myself on being fit and healthy.

But the past year had taken a toll.

Advertisement

Now, I have a new place to call home – black mould free!

Throwing away cherished belongings and starting over is exhausting, but I’m determined to prioritise my health.

It took nearly a year to piece everything together, but I’m grateful my body signalled something was wrong.

Now I understand the devastating impact mould can have on your health.

Advertisement

Even if you think you’ve got rid of it, the spores can still be carried in the air, potentially poisoning you when inhaled.

I only hope my story helps prevent others going through what I have.