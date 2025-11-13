Our triplets were born seven weeks apart!

Jess and Chelsea have a unique same-sex couple pregnancy story

In an incredible twist, both women conceived at the same time using their friend Trow’s sperm — with one woman carrying twins and the other a single bub

The birth of their three sons were seven weeks apart

Here Chelsea shares her story in her own words.

As the sonographer’s words replayed in my head, my mouth gaped in shock.

‘Twins?’ I repeated.

‘Yes, twins,’ she chuckled.

It was December 2022 and, glancing across the room, my wife Jess, then 29, and our friend Trow, were equally stunned.

Just two weeks earlier, we’d discovered Jess was expecting a bub. And here I was pregnant with twins!

‘I guess that means we’re having triplets,’ I beamed, nervous but excited.

Jess and I had married in September 2022, and couldn’t wait to start a family.

But as a same-sex couple, the question was more of a how than an if.

We had testing to check our egg reserve, and sadly mine came back low.

‘Maybe I should carry our first baby,’ I suggested.

But like me, Jess had also dreamed of growing a baby in her own womb.

Same-sex couple pregnancy (Chelsea, 25 weeks, Jessica, 23 weeks), and Trow, the babies’ dad. (Credit – Caedy Convis Photography)

Then she had a unique idea.

‘Why don’t we each try and if we’re both lucky, we can get the newborn stage over with!’ she laughed.

‘Why not!’ I smiled.

Sharing the news of our fertility plan, friends and family were all supportive.

But there was one thing missing – a sperm donor.

We talked about an anonymous donor, but we loved the idea of finding someone who wanted to be involved with our children, and could answer their questions about their unique genetic makeup when they got older.

‘Jess’ friend Trow offered to help.’

So when Jess’ long-time friend Trow offered to help us – not just by being a donor, but also by helping us raise our family – we were over the moon.

He’d always loved the idea of having kids, but his tight work schedule as a commercial pilot made it difficult.

This way, Trow could help our dreams of having a family come true, and he could be active in their lives while leaving the parenting duties to us when he was away with work.

Trow moved into our place and we used home insemination when I ovulated in November.

Trow holding the triplets, Arden, Conall, Miko. (Image Credit: Caedy Convis Photography)

Jess’ turn came the following week.

Ten days later, I watched two pink lines appear on a home pregnancy test.

‘We are having a baby,’ I squealed.

Jess, Trow and I danced around the house in glee.

As we got used to the news of my pregnancy, Jess decided to take a pregnancy test too.

‘I’m pregnant too,’ she smiled.

Same-sex couple Jess and Chelsea with their babies. (Image Credit: Supplied)

‘They’ll be pseudo twins,’ I laughed as we prepared for our babies’ arrivals just weeks apart.

Watching our bellies grow was a blessing. But with first trimester nausea, we would zoom past each other to the bathroom.

Trow was there, though, helping pass crackers to ease our upset tummies.

Now, at my first scan at eight weeks, we had found out I was carrying twins.

‘At least we won’t be outnumbered,’ Trow joked.

‘We filled our home with three of everything.’

I was due on August 5, while Jess was due with our singleton on August 15, just 10 days later.

Over the next few months, we filled our home with three of everything. To keep costs low, we bought second-hand items on Facebook Marketplace.

Then on July 11, I went into labour, four weeks early.

After four hours of pushing, surrounded by a medical team and Jess, I gave birth to our eldest boy Arden.

He was lifted onto my chest for a cuddle before his brother, Conall, arrived 13 minutes later.

Our boys were rushed to the NICU to be checked, with Jess and Trow by their side. An hour later, I was wheeled to see them.

Thankfully, they only needed minimal breathing help, and I got to have my first cuddle with Conall.

Back home three days later, we were thrust into round-the-clock feeds and nappy changes.

But we couldn’t have been happier. And thanks to Trow’s help, we even got some much-needed rest.

Then on August 29, it was Jess’ turn to deliver our third son, when sweet Mikolai was born via emergency caesarean.

Our triplets had been born seven weeks apart.

With our tiny trio finally at home together two days later, our family felt complete.

Miko, Arden, Conall on their first birthday (Credit: Caedy Convis Photography)

Trow is an amazing co-parent and when he’s not away working, we love having family days out.

Though some people are confused about our relationship, we’re not romantically involved with Trow.

He’s just a wonderful friend who gave us the kind of selfless gift that can never be repaid.

He adores the kids.

The ‘triplets’ share just about everything, from their toys to their looks – all with blonde hair and striking blue eyes.

But, having just celebrated their second birthday, their differing personalities are starting to shine through.

Conall tends to be somewhat shy, while Arden is a social butterfly.

The kids celebrated their first birthday. (Image Credit: Supplied)

‘It takes a village.’

And Miko is independent and loves books.

People may think our family dynamic is odd, but we don’t.

It takes a village to raise a family. And we love every bit of ours.

