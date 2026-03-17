My newborn weighed over six kilo: Meet Brisbane’s biggest baby!

When Natalie Bloomer, 28, gave birth to her son, Malik, doctors were shocked.

Tipping the scales at 6.06kilos, Malik is the biggest baby to be born in Brisbane.

Now Malik is breaking hearts and records!

Here Natalie tells her story in her own words.

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Pulling on the lever, I watched as the bright red, icy goodness flowed into my cup.

‘One sip for me and one for you,’ I giggled to my growing bump.

It was March 2024 and, 12 weeks pregnant with my first child, I was craving cold slushies around the clock.

My partner Filbeth, then 25, and I met six years earlier in March 2018 on a dating app.

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Tall, dark and handsome, he was just my type. A basketball player, he was 190cm tall.

‘This is the best news.’

Both very ambitious people, we wanted the same things out of life and dreamed of starting a family together.

That day finally came in January 2024, when I realised my period was late.

Taking a pregnancy test, my heart swelled with excitement. It was positive!

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‘This is the best news,’ Filbeth smiled, his eyes sparkling as he wrapped me in a cuddle.

After learning at 14 weeks that we were expecting a boy, we got to work decorating his nursery with safari animals.

Then in October, at 40 weeks, our perfect boy, who we named Malaki, was born weighing a very healthy 5.08 kilos.

‘He’s a big boy,’ one of the nurses said, wrapping him in a blanket and placing him on my chest.

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READ MORE: ‘Darling Daisy: The premature baby born tinier than a tub of butter’

Natalie and Malik in hospital (Credit: Supplied)

Back home three days later, we were so in love with our sweet bub.

Adjusting to life as a family of three, Filbeth and I split responsibilities to make life run smoothly.

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While I navigated feeds through the day, Filbeth took on nappy changes and the night shifts.

When our boy was seven days old, I was getting ready for dinner when Filbeth placed Malaki in my arms.

Our bub was wearing a gold bracelet with a sparkling engagement ring hanging from his wrist.

Locking eyes with Filbeth, who was down on one knee, I was over the moon.

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‘He’s a big boy.’

‘Of course I’ll marry you,’ I beamed.

Three months later, we had more incredible news when a test revealed I was pregnant again.

‘You’re going to be a big brother!’ I beamed to Malaki, as he happily babbled away in my arms.

At 14 weeks along, we learned we were having another boy. As our baby grew, so too did my discomfort.

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By 36 weeks, our boy was already 4.5 kilos – just 508 grams less than Malaki had been at full term.

‘He’s going to be a whopper,’ I joked, as Filbeth and I placed bets on how big our second son would grow to be.

READ MORE: ‘A Stranger Gave Me A Baby’

Newborn Malik (Credit: Supplied)

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By 38 weeks, my belly, legs, and feet were so swollen, I couldn’t walk, sleep or lie down, and the pelvic pain was horrific.

In November 2025, at 39 weeks and five days, I was wheeled into theatre for a planned caesarean.

Filbeth was by my side, while Malaki stayed home with my mum, Alli.

After he was lifted from my stomach, I only got a quick peek of our boy’s head before he was checked over by nurses.

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‘Malik is the biggest baby to be born in Brisbane.’

‘He’s huge!’ I heard one say, followed by a unified gasp from everyone in the room as the scales tipped 6.06 kilos.

When he was placed in my arms, it felt like I’d been handed a sack of potatoes.

Measuring 60cm long, our not-so-little boy, who we named Malik, filled my entire arm span!

He’s perfect, I smiled.

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Suffering from low oxygen and a heart murmur, our son was taken to NICU, while I was stitched up.

When I was taken to see him later that day, I marvelled at his gorgeous chubby cheeks.

‘Malik is the biggest baby to be born in Brisbane,’ one of the doctors confirmed the next morning.

‘Our boy is breaking hearts and records already,’ I laughed.

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READ MORE: ‘I had identical triplets: ‘We go through 126 bottles a week!’’

Natalie and Malik (Credit: Supplied)

Malik was finally discharged a fortnight later.

Back home, he was doted on by big brother Malaki. Just 13 months apart, Malaki adored pushing his little brother in his bouncer.

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Now three months on, our family feels complete.

Our big bub Malik now weighs 8.2 kilos.

‘He’s going to be a rugby player when he grows up,’ strangers in the supermarket often comment.

No matter how big our sons grow and what paths they choose, they’ll always be our little boys.

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Natalie, Malik, Filbeth and Malaki (Credit: Winni & Mini Photography)

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