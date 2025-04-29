Miracle mum: I gave birth and lost my limbs to septic shock

Pregnant with her third child, Brie Bauer, 35, was over the moon.

At 27 weeks along though, Brie developed an ache in her shoulders.

After bringing her miracle boy, Beau, into the world, Brie went into septic shock and lost her limbs.

Here Brie tells her story in her own words.

Advertisement

My sons, Brooks, then four, and Barrett, two, placed their hands on my belly.

‘You’re going to be big brothers,’ I beamed.

It was September 2023, and my hubby Reid, then 33, and I were overjoyed to be expecting our third child – another boy.

Just like my first two, my third pregnancy was smooth sailing.

Advertisement

But in February 2024 at 27 weeks, I developed an ache in my shoulders.

‘You’re going to be big brothers.’

I thought I’d picked up a cold from Reid, who was sick earlier that week.

Working as a clinical research nurse, I knew I should see a doctor, just to be safe.

While Reid stayed home with the boys, my mum Jan, then 69, drove me to see my obstetrician.

Advertisement

There, she conducted a blood test and ultrasound to check on my bub.

I was hooked up to a contraction monitor, and it seemed like I was having contractions.

Me and Reid with Brooks and Barrett (Credit: Supplied)

By now my flu-like symptoms had escalated.

Advertisement

I’d spiked a fever and my body ached all over.

Surely I’d still be able to feel if I was having contractions, I reasoned.

Blood results confirmed I was in early labour and every contraction was causing our boy stress.

So I was rushed to a nearby hospital for an emergency caesarean.

Advertisement

‘It’s too early,’ I panicked, terrified our baby might not survive.

But there was no other choice.

After dropping the boys off with his parents, Tom and Karen, Reid rushed to be with me.

Taken to theatre, an oxygen mask was placed over my face.

Advertisement

Then my world went black…

Reid with our three sons (Credit: Supplied)

When I came to, Reid was gripping my hand tightly.

‘You had me so worried,’ he said, explaining I’d been in a coma for 10 days.

Advertisement

‘What about our baby?’ I asked.

‘He’s in NICU and is doing well,’ Reid replied.

‘They warned us you might not make it through the night.’

I listened in shock as Reid explained that, after our boy was delivered safely, I had a placenta abruption.

As doctors struggled to keep my bleeding under control, my organs began to shut down.

Advertisement

‘They warned us you might not make it through the night,’ Reid tearfully recounted.

The following day, blood tests revealed I had streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, bought on by streptococcus A bacteria, which was concentrated in my uterus.

I also had disseminated intravascular coagulation – a rare condition causing abnormal blood clotting and uncontrolled bleeding.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that can develop quickly if an infection, such as one from a graze, cut, or wound, spreads through the body. When left untreated, sepsis can cause the immune system to overreact, leading to widespread inflammation. This inflammation can disrupt blood flow, particularly to the limbs, causing tissue damage. In severe cases, sepsis can progress to septic shock, where blood pressure drops critically low, and the risk of losing limbs increases. Understanding how maternal sepsis can start from something as minor as a C-section incision, tear or any kind of infection during pregnancy or after childbirth is crucial for early detection and treatment to prevent limb loss. How can giving birth cause sepsis?

Holding baby Beau in hospital (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Back in theatre, I had a full hysterectomy.

During the op, surgeons discovered part of my colon had died and I’d need an ostomy bag.

To stabilise my blood pressure, doctors gave me a drug to get oxygenated blood to my vital organs.

It was keeping me alive.

Advertisement

But over the next few days it became clear that my fingers and toes were impacted, as they started to turn black from a lack of blood flow.

‘They started to turn black from a lack of blood flow.’

‘We’re going to have to amputate her limbs,’ doctors told Reid gently.

Later that day, Reid placed our baby boy, who we named Beau, beside me. His tiny body was snaked in breathing tubes and an oxygen mask, but he was perfect.

‘Mama loves you,’ I cooed.

Advertisement

Five days later, doctors rolled down my bandages to reveal the sepsis had spread further up my arms and legs.

It was so confronting, but I knew if I wanted to see my boys grow up, I had no choice but to lose my limbs.

‘Take them off,’ I pleaded.

Being moved while in hospital (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

The very next morning, both of my arms were removed above the elbow.

When I woke up, I felt lost without them.

But there was no time to dwell on my situation as, just two weeks later, I had my right leg removed at the hip and the left above the knee.

Peering down at what was left, I felt relief to be alive, but also grieved what I’d lost.

Advertisement

Will I ever be able to cuddle my boys or run around with them? I wondered.

‘Will I ever be able to cuddle my boys or run around with them?’

Reid’s parents explained to Brooks and Barrett what had happened to me.

‘Doctors had to take the sick parts away,’ they said gently.

They also brought the boys in to see me often.

Advertisement

‘When are you coming home?’ Brooks asked at every visit.

‘I’ll be home soon sweetheart,’ I said, trying to stay positive.

The following month I began daily physio.

Me feeding baby Beau (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Knowing Beau was in good hands with the NICU nurses, I focused my energy on getting better.

Learning to navigate life without limbs, I focused on core strength training, sitting up unassisted and transferring from wheelchair to bed.

Once my amputation sites were completely healed, I was fitted for my first pair of hook prosthetics.

In June last year, I was finally discharged in a wheelchair.

Advertisement

Back at home, I had daily visits from physical, occupational, and gaming therapists, and had kidney dialysis four days a week.

With no arms, I can’t safely hold Beau, so our bonding looked a little different.

Lying down in bed, I’d cradle him in my forearms and sing, ‘She Loves You’ by the Beatles, until he fell asleep.

And after some trial and error, I was able to feed him using a bottle.

Advertisement

I’m hoping to receive my prosthetic legs soon.

Through it all Reid has been my rock.

‘I don’t know what I’d do without you,’ I remind him.

Brooks, now five, and Barrett, three, are also wonderful.

Advertisement

When they’re not helping me brush my hair and teeth, they’re cuddled up beside me.

My journey has been far from easy, but every day my boys give me the strength to keep pushing.

To help, search for Brie Morgan Bauer & Baby Beau on GoFundMe

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement